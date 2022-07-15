Women's EURO 2022: Meet the quarter-finalists
Friday 15 July 2022
Which sides have successfully navigated the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 group stage?
Hosts England were the first team to secure their place in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals. We take a look at how the remaining teams have reached this stage and their tournament pedigree.
Quarter-final ties
Wednesday 20 July
QF1: England vs Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July
QF2: Germany vs Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)
Friday 22 July
QF3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July
QF4: France vs Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)
All kick-off times UK (CET is one hour ahead)
ENGLAND (HOSTS)
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)
Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
03/09/2009: Finland 2-3 England (Turku)
30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)
Group A winners
England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford) – Mead 16
England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove) – Stanway 12pen, Hemp 15, White 29 41, Mead 34 38 81, Russo 66
15/07: Northern Ireland vs England (20:00, Southampton)
Story so far: England set their stall out early and won Group A after two matches. If the opening 1-0 success against Austria raised doubts over their killer instinct, the match against Norway quelled any doubts, the Lionesses scoring six first-half goals and two after the break in a finals record win. Richly talented on the wings with Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp, and secure at the back with Millie Bright and Leah Williamson, Sarina Wiegman's side look set to go a long way. Progress has been comfortable so far; the real test may come when (and if) the hosts go behind in a game.
FRANCE
Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2009, 2013, 2017)
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals
03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France (aet, Netherlands win 5-4 on pens, Tampere)
22/07/2013: France 1-1 Denmark (aet, Denmark win 4-2 on pens, Linköping)
30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)
Group D winners
France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham) – Geyoro 9 40 45, Katoto 12, Cascarino 38
France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham) – Diani 6, Mbock Bathy 41
18/07: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)
Story so far: On Matchday 1, France had a thunderclap moment in Rotherham, putting five goals past Italy side to underline their title credentials. They were the first side to score five in the first half of a Women's EURO game (though England soon trumped them on that front), while Grace Geyoro completed her hat-trick before the interval (another first). A narrow win against Belgium sealed progress for Corinne Diacre's side, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto's injury overshadowed that night. The Paris striker was billed as a potential finals star: will Les Bleues be the same without her?
GERMANY
Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals
Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals04/09/2009: Germany 2-1 Italy (Lahti)
21/07/2013: Italy 0-1 Germany (Växjö)
30/07/2017: Germany 1-2 Denmark (Rotterdam)
Group B winners
Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford) – Magull 21, Schüller 57, Lattwein 78, Popp 86
Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford) – Bühl 3, Popp 37
16/07: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Quarter-final stats only apply since 2009; pre-1995 quarter-finals were not part of the final tournament.