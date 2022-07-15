Women's EURO 2022: Meet the quarter-finalists

Hosts England were the first team to secure their place in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals. We take a look at how the remaining teams have reached this stage and their tournament pedigree.

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Finland 2-3 England (Turku)

30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

Group A winners

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford) – Mead 16

England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove) – Stanway 12pen, Hemp 15, White 29 41, Mead 34 38 81, Russo 66

15/07: Northern Ireland vs England (20:00, Southampton)

Story so far: England set their stall out early and won Group A after two matches. If the opening 1-0 success against Austria raised doubts over their killer instinct, the match against Norway quelled any doubts, the Lionesses scoring six first-half goals and two after the break in a finals record win. Richly talented on the wings with Beth Mead and Lauren Hemp, and secure at the back with Millie Bright and Leah Williamson, Sarina Wiegman's side look set to go a long way. Progress has been comfortable so far; the real test may come when (and if) the hosts go behind in a game.

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2009, 2013, 2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France (aet, Netherlands win 5-4 on pens, Tampere)

22/07/2013: France 1-1 Denmark (aet, Denmark win 4-2 on pens, Linköping)

30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

Group D winners

France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham) – Geyoro 9 40 45, Katoto 12, Cascarino 38

France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham) – Diani 6, Mbock Bathy 41

18/07: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)

Story so far: On Matchday 1, France had a thunderclap moment in Rotherham, putting five goals past Italy side to underline their title credentials. They were the first side to score five in the first half of a Women's EURO game (though England soon trumped them on that front), while Grace Geyoro completed her hat-trick before the interval (another first). A narrow win against Belgium sealed progress for Corinne Diacre's side, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto's injury overshadowed that night. The Paris striker was billed as a potential finals star: will Les Bleues be the same without her?

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals04/09/2009: Germany 2-1 Italy (Lahti)

21/07/2013: Italy 0-1 Germany (Växjö)

30/07/2017: Germany 1-2 Denmark (Rotterdam)

Group B winners

Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford) – Magull 21, Schüller 57, Lattwein 78, Popp 86

Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford) – Bühl 3, Popp 37

16/07: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Quarter-final stats only apply since 2009; pre-1995 quarter-finals were not part of the final tournament.