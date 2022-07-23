Women's EURO 2022: Meet the contenders

We take a look at the teams still in contention for UEFA Women's EURO 2022 success: how they have reached this stage as well as their tournament pedigree.

Through to semi-finals

Watch all England's goals so far

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Previous Women's EURO semi-finals

08/04/1984: England 2-1 Denmark (Crewe) & 28/04/1984: Denmark 0-1 England (Hjørring, agg: W3-1)

11/06/1987: Sweden 3-2 England (aet, Moss)

11/12/1994: England 1-4 Germany (Watford) & 23/02/1995: Germany 2-1 England (Bochum, agg: L2-6)

06/09/2009: England 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Tampere)

06/08/2017: Netherlands 3-0 England (Enschede)

Group A winners

England 1-0 Austria (Old Trafford) – Mead 16

England 8-0 Norway (Brighton & Hove) – Stanway 12pen, Hemp 15, White 29 41, Mead 34 38 81, Russo 66

Northern Ireland 0-5 England (Southampton) – Kirby 41, Mead 45, Russo 48 53, Burrows 76og

Quarter-finals

England 2-1 Spain (aet, Brighton & Hove) – Toone 84, Stanway 96

Story so far: A record 14 goals without reply in the group stage was a statement, but in their quarter-final meeting with Spain﻿, England were second best in terms of possession, accuracy, energy and skill. Resolve, character, Millie Bright‘s commitment in defence and Sarina Wiegman’s canny substitutes saw them through, and Georgia Stanway's spectacular extra-time winner will have instilled further belief that they can go all the way

Key player: With five goals, Beth Mead lit up the group stage, and if she was kept quieter against Spain, the Arsenal forward's pace and guile will unsettle any opponents. Her markers will note that her trademark skill is pulling players out wide then using her close control to cut inside to either pass or shoot. Wiegman has been using the width that Mead and Lauren Hemp offer to great effect; expect England to do so again in the semi.

How they play: England have started every match in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Mead and Hemp impressing on the wings, but when they were trailing against Spain, Wiegman showed her unorthodox Plan B﻿. She brought on Alex Greenwood for Rachel Daly and reverted to a back three, moving the versatile Bright from defence to attack. Once England had ﻿a lead to protect, Bright returned to the back four.

England: Full team guide

Watch all Germany's goals so far

Women's EURO best: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO semi-finals

28/06/1989: Germany 1-1 Italy (aet, Germany won 4-3 on pens, Siegen)

11/07/1991: Italy 0-3 Germany (Frederikshavn)

30/06/1993: Italy 1-1 Germany (aet, Italy won 4-3 on pens, Rimini)

11/12/1994: England 1-4 Germany (Watford) & 23/02/1995: Germany 2-1 England (Bochum, agg: W6-2)

09/07/1997: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Karlstad)

04/07/2001: Germany 1-0 Norway (Ulm)

15/06/2005: Germany 4-1 Finland (Preston)

07/09/2009: Germany 3-1 Norway (Helsinki)

24/07/2013: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Gothenburg)

Group B winners

Germany 4-0 Denmark (Brentford) – Magull 21, Schüller 57, Lattwein 78, Popp 86

Germany 2-0 Spain (Brentford) – Bühl 3, Popp 37

Finland 0-3 Germany (Milton Keynes) – Kleinherne 40, Popp 48, Anyomi 63

Quarter-finals

Germany 2-0 Austria (Brentford) – Magull 25, Popp 90

Story so far: Germany remain the only team yet to concede at these finals, and they have looked strong and focused, although they were given a stiff quarter-final test by an aggressive Austria, who did not allow them to control the game﻿. Germany's willingness to defend hard got them over the line, while clinical finishing made the difference at the other end: a theme of their campaign to date. However, the challenges only get harder.

Key player: The team is full of stars, but the collective has been the stand-out performer, players in every line showing endless willingness to help each other out. Defenders have contributed goals, wingers drop back to defend, with the experience of Marina Hegering, Svenja Huth and Alex Popp providing stability, and allowing youngsters like Klara Bühl and Lena Oberdorf freedom to roam.

How they play: Germany shape up in a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation, play a high press and attack in numbers when the moment comes. They look to drive the down the flanks and deliver balls into the box, where Popp or Lea Schüller offer a significant aerial threat. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side like having the ball but – as they showed against Spain in the group stage – they can also play a patient game and wait for their chances.

Germany: Full team guide

Women's EURO 2022: Sweden's group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO semi-finals

08/04/1984: Italy 2-3 Sweden (Rome) & 28/04/1984: Sweden 2-1 Italy (Linköping, agg: W5-3)

11/06/1987: Sweden 3-2 England (aet, Moss)

28/06/1989: Sweden 1-2 Norway (Lüdenscheid)

26/02/1995: Norway 4-3 Sweden (Kristiansand) & 04/03/1995: Sweden 4-1 Norway (Jonköping, agg: W7-5)

09/07/1997: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Karlstad)

04/07/2001: Denmark 0-1 Sweden (Ulm)

16/06/2005: Norway 3-2 Sweden (aet, Warrington)

24/07/2013: Sweden 0-1 Germany (Gothenburg)

Group C winners

Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield) – Roord 52; J Andersson 36

Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (Sheffield) – Rolfö 53, Bennison 79; Bachmann 55

Sweden 5-0 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh) – Angeldal 21 45, C Costa 45+7og, Asllani 54pen, Blackstenius 90+1

Quarter-finals

Sweden 1-0 Belgium (Wigan & Leigh) – Sembrant 90+2

Story so far: Sweden are here to win the EUROs; they've made that clear from day one. While their early performances didn't quite live up to their pre-tournament talk, Peter Gerhardsson's side have grown into the tournament. Squad depth and versatility has been key so far, with players covering multiple absentees in various positions without it unduly impacting the overall team performance. Sweden are through to the last four but, you feel, there is plenty of scope to raise their game further. They will need to, to go all the way.

Vision: Asllani skills

Key player: The biggest strength of Swedish teams is always the collective, the more-than-the-sum-of-our parts mentality. But if there is one player who has stood out a little bit more it would be Kosovare Asllani. No one has contributed more assists at Women's EURO 2022, and her footwork and intelligence has been a feature of Sweden's play. The captaincy has further elevated her game against both Portugal and Belgium, deputising for the unavailable Caroline Seger.

How they play: Gerhardsson says he is an expert at changing his mind and he does like to keep his opposite number on their toes. You never know if he'll opt for a 4-3-3 or a 3-4-3. This can – and often does – change mid-match, too. One thing that doesn't change is the onus on a fluid attack with lots of pace and quick thinking. Another of the team's biggest strengths is set pieces, something they work on ahead of every game.

Sweden: Full team guide

Quarter-finalists to play

France group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2009, 2013, 2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Quarter-finals

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France (aet, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens, Tampere)

22/07/2013: France 1-1 Denmark (aet, Denmark won 4-2 on pens, Linköping)

30/07/2017: England 1-0 France (Deventer)

Group D winners

France 5-1 Italy (Rotherham) – Geyoro 9 40 45, Katoto 12, Cascarino 38; Piemonte 76

France 2-1 Belgium (Rotherham) – Diani 6, Mbock Bathy 41; Cayman 36

Iceland 1-1 France (Rotherham) – Brynjarsdóttir 90+12pen; Malard 1

Story so far: On Matchday 1, France had a thunderclap moment in Rotherham, putting five goals past Italy side to underline their title credentials. They were the first side to score five in the first half of a Women's EURO game (though England soon trumped them on that front), while Grace Geyoro completed her hat-trick before the interval (another first).

A narrow win against Belgium sealed progress for Corinne Diacre's side, but Marie-Antoinette Katoto's injury overshadowed that night. The Paris striker was billed as a potential finals star: will Les Bleues be the same without her?

France: Full team guide

Netherlands' group stage goals

Women's EURO best: Winners (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Winners

Previous Women's EURO quarter-finals

03/09/2009: Netherlands 0-0 France (aet, Netherlands won 5-4 on pens, Tampere)

29/07/2017: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (Doetinchem)

Group C runners-up

Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Sheffield) – Roord 52; J Andersson 36

Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Wigan & Leigh) – Egurrola 7, Van der Gragt 16, Van de Donk 62; Carole Costa 38pen, Diana Silva 47

Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (Sheffield) – Reuteler 53; Van der Gragt 49, Leuchter 84 89, Pelova 90+4

Story so far: The Dutch were always likely to progress from this group, with Sweden tipped by many to take first place, so in that respect Mark Parsons' side have lived up to expectations. They are yet to click, though, and there have been too many spells in all three matches in which the opposition have been in control. Perhaps the return of Vivianne Miedema will rejuvenate the side, but – playing like this – the Orange Lionesses do not look capable of successfully defending their crown.

Netherlands: Full team guide

Quarter-final stats only apply since 2009; pre-1995 quarter-finals were not part of the final tournament (1997, 2001 and 2005 was eight-team group stage leading to semi-finals).