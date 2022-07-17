Sweden 5-0 Portugal: Swedes take top spot with record-equalling victory

Sweden eased past Portugal at Leigh Sports Village courtesy of their set-piece prowess to ensure they finished top of Group C, equalling their biggest ever victory at a Women's EURO in the process.

Key moments 4' Morais blocks Rytting Kaneryd strike

17' Costa fires across the face of goal

21' Angeldal pounces from close range

45' No16 coolly guides in second

45+7' Costa diverts corner into own net

54' Asllani converts confident spot kick

90+1' Blackstenius curls in fifth﻿

Match in brief: Swedes seal top spot in style

Both sides started on the front foot and Patricia Morais – one of two Portugal changes as they went in search of the win they required to progress – had to be at her best with just four minutes on the clock. The goalkeeper was quickly off her line to narrow the angle at her near post to prevent Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's shot from squeezing in.

The Selecção took some time to create space in the Swedish area but nearly made the breakthrough when Andreia Norton's deep corner was almost turned in by Carole Costa at the far post, but the defender could only drill across the face of goal.

Instead it was Sweden, who only needed a draw to reach the last eight, who struck first. Morais was unable to claim Jonna Andersson's corner, punching only as far as Filippa Angeldal near the penalty spot. The midfielder was quick to react, adjusting her position slightly before side-footing a volley into the unguarded net.

Portugal suffered a further blow with ten minutes of the first half remaining as Catarina Amado's injury forced a reshuffle in the defence, and the rejigged back line was under pressure from a set piece once again shortly after. Stand-in skipper Kosovare Asllani sent a low free-kick from out near the right flank to the edge of the box, with Angeldal applying a neat finish just inside the upright.

As the interval neared, Sweden kicked up a gear with both Asllani and Rytting Kaneryd spurning opportunities for a third goal. It eventually came from another set play, when Andersson's inswinging delivery from the right was turned into her own net by Costa.

A three-goal deficit for Portugal, famed for their comebacks at EURO 2022, appeared a mountain to climb for Francisco Neto's side, and things got worse for the Selecção shortly after the break.

When Diana Silva blocked a Swedish centre with her arm, Asllani stepped up confidently to stroke the resultant spot kick into the far corner.

Sweden thought they had scored a fifth shortly after the hour when Stina Blackstenius' header bounced in off the upright, but it was chalked off following a VAR review due to an earlier offside.

But Blackstenius was not to be denied, powering home a curling finish from just inside the box into the roof of the net in added time to match the Swedes' biggest margin of victory at a Women's EURO finals.

As it happened: Sweden 5-0 Portugal

Player of the Match: Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)

"Her set-play deliveries and passing decisions were excellent. She showed great ability in one-on-one situations, creating chances and exploiting space effectively between the lines."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Alexandra Jonson, Sweden reporter

This was not just a win for Sweden but a real statement too. They have talked a good game and now they have backed it up on the pitch. They were quick, the set pieces were excellent and what could have been a nerve-wracking day became a calm cruise into the quarter-finals for the Swedes, who will take this as inspiration heading into the next game.

Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter

It's the end of the road for Portugal after being well beaten by an impressive Sweden side. They started well, but once the first goal came, the wind went out of Portugal's sails and, unlike in their previous two games, there was to be no comeback, with set pieces once again proving the undoing of Neto's side.

Reaction

Asllani delight as Sweden progress

Kosovare Asllani, VISA Player of the Match, speaking to UEFA.com: "I had fun today and I feel like the entire team enjoyed playing football. We are feeling great. We have a lot of respect for Portugal, they have developed a lot, but at the same time we just wanted to go all in and be as aggressive as possible in the last third."

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach, speaking to UEFA.com: "When we play against teams like these we know that it's really hard. We started well and then, from a set piece we lost our focus and conceded."

Filippa Angeldal, Sweden midfielder: "We know that we generally are very good on set pieces so my role there is simply to just go on the balls that dip down, then the second one was a variant we have looked at a lot and today the opportunity finally arose."

Silva on important Portugal experience

Dolores Silva, Portugal captain: "Above all, we have shown we can compete. We showed in the first two games that we weren't here just to make up the numbers. We came here to show our football and our attitude as a team, and it also allowed us to grow as a group and it all will be very important for what's next."

Sweden have now reached the last eight in all 11 of their Women's EURO appearances.

Sweden equalled their biggest Women's EURO victory; they also recorded a 5-0 success against Finland at the 2013 edition.

This was the fifth time in seven group stage campaigns that Sweden have come through their section without suffering a defeat.

Sweden's Caroline Seger had started her nation's previous 17 UEFA Women's EURO fixtures prior to today, equalling the best such run in tournament history.

The Blågult have only failed to score in one of their last 34 internationals in all competitions.

Line-ups

Sweden: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Eriksson (Sembrant 55), Andersson; Angeldal (Bennison 70), Asllani, Björn (Rubensson 78); Rytting Kaneryd (Schough 55), Blackstenius, Rolfö (Hurtig 70)

Portugal: Morais; Amado (Marchão 34), Gomes, C Costa (Rebelo 84), Borges; T Pinto, Do. Silva (F Pinto 57), Norton (Encarnação 84); J Silva, Nazareth (Faria 57), Di. Silva