Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: Germany v Austria match facts, stats, ones to watch
Sunday 17 July 2022
Germany have won both their previous meetings with Austria and come into the quarter-final against their neighbours having impressed in finishing first in Group B.
Germany vs Austria: Head-to-head
- Germany take on neighbours Austria in a first competitive fixture between the sides with a place in the Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals at stake at the Brentford Community Stadium.
- While Germany have progressed from the group stage in all seven editions of the tournament since it was introduced in 1997, Austria have managed to reach the knockout stages in both their EURO appearances.
- Germany finished top of Group B with maximum points, scoring nine goals without conceding; Austria recovered from their opening loss to England to record successive victories against Northern Ireland and Norway to take second place in Group A behind the hosts.
- The winners of this tie will take on France or the Netherlands in the semi-finals in Milton Keynes on 27 July.
- This is only the third match between the teams, and a first outside Germany; the hosts emerged victorious in both previous meetings.
- Their last encounter came in October 2018 in Essen, Horst Hrubesch's Germany running out 3-1 winners despite Nicole Billa's 34th-minute goal cancelling out an early Alexandra Popp strike (8). Linda Dallmann (56) and Lea Schüller (84) both struck after the interval to clinch victory.
- The two countries' first fixture was as recently as October 2016, Germany recording a 4-2 victory in Regensburg. Laura Feiersinger (48) and Nina Burger (54) levelled for Austria after Anja Mittag's first-half double, before the hosts restored their two-goal lead thanks to late goals from Verena Faisst (75) and Lena Petermann (81pen).
- Austria reached their first EURO five years ago, the debutants eventually eliminated in the semi-finals via spot kicks following a goalless draw with Denmark in Breda.
- Irene Fuhrmann's side booked their place at a second successive final tournament by finishing as one of the best three runners-up in qualifying. They collected 19 points from their eight matches in Group G to take second place behind France, only dropping points only against Les Bleues (0-0 h, 0-3 a). That 3-0 defeat in Guingamp in November 2020 was the only game in which they conceded a goal.
- Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's Germany are aiming to lift the EURO trophy for the ninth time, having been victorious in eight of their ten previous appearances. Norway, with two, are the competition's only other multiple champions.
- Germany triumphed in each of the previous six editions of EURO, and had finished in the top four in each of their first nine participations prior to a 2017 quarter-final defeat by Denmark.
- Germany posted a flawless Group I campaign to book their place at EURO 2022, winning all eight of their qualifiers – scoring 46 goals and conceding just once.
- Germany have reached the quarter-final stage in all four tournaments since it was introduced in 2009; they are one of just three sides to have done so, along with France and Sweden.
- Die Nationalelf's record in their three last-eight ties is W2 L1; they beat Italy 2-1 at the 2009 edition followed by a 1-0 win against the same opposition four years later. Their only defeat in the quarter-finals came in 2017, when they were beaten 2-1 by eventual runners-up Denmark.
- That 2017 loss to Denmark ended Germany's 15-game winning run in the EURO knockout stages, since losing 3-1 to the same opponents in the third place play-off at the 1993 edition.
- Including penalty shoot-outs, Die Nationalelf have won 18 of their 21 EURO knockout ties. The defeats by Denmark aside, they also lost 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw with hosts Italy in the 1993 semi-final.
- Austria have required a penalty shoot-out to settle both their previous EURO knockout stage matches following goalless draws; winning 5-3 on spot kicks in their quarter-final tie with Spain five years ago, before going on to lose 3-0 on penalties in the last four against Denmark.
- Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Germany have lost just three of their 43 EURO matches (W34 D6).
- Germany have scored 97 EURO finals goals; no side has yet reached a century.
- Germany have conceded just four goals in their last 13 EURO outings; keeping ten clean sheets.
- Die Nationalelf have recorded maximum points in a group stage at a Women's EURO for the fourth time; they went on to lift the trophy on each of the previous three occasions.
- Germany won all their three group matches without conceding for only the second time; after the 2005 edition, which was also held in England.
- Germany have won all nine of their Women's EURO matches in England, scoring 28 goals and conceding just three.
- The 4-0 victory against Denmark on 8 July was Germany's largest at the tournament since the 2009 final – a 6-2 victory against England – and their sixth win by a four-goal margin or greater.
- Germany have scored four goals in a EURO match on nine occasions; no other side has done so more than four times.
- Austria's 1-0 Matchday 3 success against Norway means they have now won nine of the last 11 matches in all competitions (L2).
- Austria have kept six clean sheets in their eight EURO finals games, conceding just two goals.
- Katharina Schiechtl's opener against Northern Ireland on Matchday 2 ended Austria's run of three EURO matches without a goal.
- That victory is one of only two EURO matches in which Austria scored more than once, and the first since a 3-0 win against Iceland on Matchday 3 of the 2017 edition.
- Austria's 1-0 Matchday 1 loss to England is their only EURO defeat inside 90 minutes; their record in regulation time in their eight matches at the tournament is W4 D3 L1.
Ones to watch: Germany
Linda Dallmann
- The 27-year-old struck Germany's second goal in their 3-1 victory against Austria in October 2018.
- Dallman was named the UEFA Player of the Match in the 3-0 Matchday 3 win against Finland, her first start at EURO 2022.
- The Bayern München player is appearing at her third major tournament, having started both their quarter-final defeats at EURO 2017 and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
- The midfielder was part of the Germany squad that lifted the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Canada.
Merle Frohms
- The 27-year-old was the only Germany player to play every minute of their Group B campaign ahead of this quarter-final.
- Frohms was one of two goalkeepers to keep three clean sheets in the group stage, along with England's Mary Earps.
- The keeper was a key figure in the Germany side that won the 2012 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Switzerland, saving two spot kicks in the final shoot-out victory against France.
- She will rejoin Wolfsburg ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, having won 11 trophies in seven years with the She-Wolves before spells at Freiburg (2018–20) and Eintracht Frankfurt (2020–22).
Alexandra Popp
- The 31-year-old opened the scoring after just eight minutes in Germany's last meeting with Austria; the 3-1 win in October 2018.
- Popp became only the second player – after England's Beth Mead – to score in each of her side's three group stage matches at a Women's EURO.
- The forward could equal the national record of scoring in four successive UEFA Women's EURO matches, set by
- Heidi Mohr between 1989 and 1993.
- Despite being the most experienced member of the Germany squad with 114 caps, this is Popp's first EURO having missed out on the 2013 and 2017 editions due to injury.
Ones to watch: Austria
Nicole Billa
- The 26-year-old struck Austria's equaliser in their eventual 3-1 defeat by Germany in the last meeting between the nations.
- Billa's goal against Norway on Matchday 3 was the 300th in the group stage at the Women's EURO finals.
- That match-winning header against Norway was the forward's first EURO finals goal on her eighth appearance.
- The Hoffenheim striker ended the 2020/21 campaign as the Frauen-Bundesliga's top scorer with 23 goals.
Laura Feiersinger
- The 29-year-old scored in Austria's 4-2 defeat by Germany in Regensburg in October 2016 in the first ever meeting between the sides.
- Feiersinger converted her penalty in the 5-3 shoot-out win against Spain in the quarter-finals of EURO 2017 but failed to convert in the semi-final shoot-out defeat by Denmark.
- The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has featured in all eight of Austria's EURO finals matches, starting seven.
- Feiersinger has played her club football in Germany since 2010 when she joined Herforder SV, before spells with Bayern and Sand ahead of moving to Frankfurt in 2018.
Sarah Puntigam
- The 29-year-old supplied the assist for both goals in the 2-0 Matchday 2 win against Northern Ireland.
- The midfielder scored the decisive penalty in the 5-3 shoot-out win against Spain at EURO 2017 following the goalless last-eight draw in Tilburg.
- Puntigam has signed a two-year contract with Köln for the 2022/23 campaign, making a return to German club football after four years in France with Montpellier.
- In September 2021 she became Austria's most-capped player with her 110th appearance for the country, surpassing Nina Burger's previous mark.