Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: England vs Spain match facts, stats, ones to watch
Sunday 17 July 2022
Having eased through the group stage in record-breaking style, hosts England now face a Spain side who are in the knockout stages for the fourth time from four attempts.
England vs Spain: Head-to-head
- England meet Spain for a third time at Women's EURO in the first quarter final at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium with La Roja aiming to record a first-ever victory against the Lionesses on English soil.
- England have successfully navigated the group phase for the third time in four EUROs having failed to do so in in their first two attempts, whilst La Roja have now reached the knockout stage in all four of their appearances at the tournament.
- The Lionesses made EURO history with their 14 goals en route to topping Group A, setting a new record for the highest scorers in the group phase, overtaking Germany's previous landmark of 11 in 2001. England won all three matches in their section for the second EURO tournament running, becoming the first side to do so in successive editions since Germany did so in 2001, 2005 and 2009.
- The Lionesses became the second team, after Germany in 2005, to complete a EURO group campaign without conceding; Die Nationalelf have repeated that feat in Group B at EURO 2022.
- Spain finished as Group B runners-up with victories against Finland (4-1) and Denmark (1-0) either side of a 2-0 loss to section winners Germany, La Roja winning more than one game at a EURO for the first time.
- The winners of this tie will face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four at Bramall Lane on 26 July.
- The sides have already met this year on English soil, playing out a goalless draw in a friendly tournament in Norwich in February. The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock, Lauren Hemp hitting the post at the start of the second half.
- La Roja are one of two teams to have avoided defeat against Sarina Wiegman's England, along with Canada – and the only outfit to have prevented the Lionesses from scoring since Wiegman took charge.
- Spain are unbeaten in the last two encounters with England, keeping a clean sheet in each. They secured a 1-0 friendly tournament victory in the United States in March 2020, substitute Alexia Putellas heading the only goal seven minutes from time.
- England were victorious in each of their previous three meetings with Spain – their best winning run against La Roja – prior to their current sequence without a victory.
- The Lionesses had found the net in each of their previous 11 fixtures against La Roja prior to failing to score in the last two.
- The Lionesses' last victory against Spain came in a Swindon friendly in April 2019. Beth Mead (36) and Ellen White (46) put the hosts in control, before Aitana Bonmatí cut the deficit midway through the second half.
- This is the third meeting between the nations at a EURO – and the first in the knockout stages.
- The teams met on Matchday 2 of the group stage five years ago. England secured a victory courtesy of goals from Fran Kirby (2) and Jodie Taylor (85), in a contest where La Roja recorded 74% possession and the Lionesses scored from the only shots on target.
- Spain won the first EURO fixture between the pair in 2013, clinching a 3-2 win on Matchday 1 in Linköping thanks to Putellas' added-time winner. England had twice equalised through Eni Aluko (8) and Laura Bassett (89) after Verónica Boquete (4) and Jenni Hermoso (85) had put La Roja in front.
- That is Spain's only victory in the last seven competitive games between the sides (L3 D3).
- England's three competitive victories against Spain have all come when keeping a clean sheet.
- Spain have won just two of their ten competitive encounters with the Lionesses (L3 D5), the other victory a 2-1 win in September 1996 in the first leg of the EURO 1997 qualifying play-off.
- England's overall record in their 15 meetings with Spain is W6 D6 L3.
- Spain have never beaten the Lionesses on English soil, losing four of their seven games (D3). The goalless draw on 20 February was the first time they had avoided defeat against the Lionesses in England since a 1-1 draw in the EURO 1997 play-offs in September 1996 and ended a four-game losing streak away to England.
- England are aiming to become the third nation to win EURO on home soil since the group stage was introduced in 1997, after Germany (2001) and, last time out, the Netherlands under Sarina Wiegman.
- The Lionesses, who were eliminated in the last four of EURO 2017 by Wiegman's Netherlands, have reached the knockout rounds for the third time in their last six EURO appearances. One of those group stage eliminations came as hosts in 2005.
- England have twice been beaten EURO finalists, losing a penalty shoot-out following a two-legged tie against Sweden in the inaugural tournament in 1984 before Hope Powell's team suffered an emphatic 6-2 defeat at the hands of Germany in the 2009 edition.
- Spain are competing at their fourth EURO and reached the semi-finals on debut but are yet to return to the last four.
- La Roja have successfully negotiated the group stage in each of their four EURO appearances but are yet to win a knockout match in the finals, going out in the quarter-finals in the last two tournaments after reaching the last four in 1997.
- Spain topped Group D in qualifying for this tournament, scoring 48 goals – level with Denmark and the Netherlands as the joint highest total overall – and conceding just once. The 0-0 draw against Poland in Lublin in November 2019 was the only time Jorge Vilda's side dropped points in their eight-game campaign.
- England have won both their previous EURO quarter-finals, beating Finland in 2009 (3-2) and France in 2017 (1-0).
- England have been victorious in three of their last five knockout fixtures at this tournament, and six of their 13 overall; all of those victories have been by a single-goal margin.
- Spain have been eliminated in both their previous quarter-final appearances, losing 3-1 to Norway in 2013 before a 5-3 exit on penalties after a goalless draw against Austria four years later.
- La Roja are in search of their first victory in a EURO knockout match having also lost 2-1 to Italy in the 1997 semi-finals.
- England's three Group A victories have taken their winning streak to nine games, equalling their all-time record set between November 1972 and April 1975. Their EURO 2022 group campaign has increased England's best-ever unbeaten run to 17 games, all under Wiegman (W15 D2); they have scored 98 goals in that time, conceding just three.
- Spain were the last team to avoid defeat against England, in that 0-0 friendly tournament draw in February.
- With their victories against Norway (8-0) and Northern Ireland (5-0), England became the first side to score at least five goals in successive Women's EURO matches. The Lionesses have set a new national record for most goals at a UEFA EURO (14) – surpassing their 12 in 2009.
- England have won seven of their last eight EURO matches, the exception the 2-1 semi-final defeat to Wiegman's Netherlands in 2017.
- The Lionesses have won as many EURO fixtures in their last two tournaments combined (seven) as they did in their first seven editions of the finals.
- England became the first side to score seven or more goals in a match at a senior women's or men's EURO with their 8-0 defeat of Norway at the Brighton Community Stadium.
- The Lionesses have kept 14 clean sheets in those 17 games under Wiegman.
- Including her spell in charge of the Netherlands, Wiegman has won all nine EURO games as a head coach, keeping a clean sheet in seven of those.
- The 2-0 defeat by Germany on Matchday 2 is Spain's only loss in their last 26 international matches (W21 D4).
- That defeat equalled Spain's heaviest EURO finals loss; it was the third time they had gone down by a two-goal margin at the tournament, having been beaten 3-1 by Norway in 2013 and 2-0 against England four years later.
- La Roja have failed to score in four of their last six EURO games.
- Two of the three goals conceded by Spain at EURO 2022 have come in the opening three minutes.
- Spain's 4-1 Matchday 1 success against Finland was their biggest EURO finals victory.
- Spain struck five goals as they finished runners-up in Group B – their best goalscoring tally in a EURO group stage.
- Spain's 1-0 Matchday 3 success against Denmark was their first EURO finals victory outside of their opening match of the tournament since the 1997 edition.
Ones to watch: England
Fran Kirby
- The 29-year-old struck a second-minute goal against Spain at EURO 2017.
- Her opener in the 5-0 Matchday 3 success against Northern Ireland at this tournament was England's 50th EURO finals goal.
- The attacker has supplied three assists at EURO 2022 – the joint-most by an England player at this edition, along with Mead.
- Kirby set up two goals in the 8-0 Matchday 2 win against Norway at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on 11 July.
Beth Mead
- The 27-year-old scored the opening goal in the Lionesses' last victory against La Roja, the 2-1 friendly win in Swindon in April 2019.
- Mead became the first England player to score in three consecutive EURO matches by finding the net in all three Group A fixtures.
- The Arsenal attacker is level with Jodie Taylor on five goals as England's all-time Women's EURO finals top scorer.
- The forward could become only the second player to score six goals in a single EURO finals after Germany's Inka Grings in 2009.
Ellen White
- The 33-year-old scored the winner in England's last victory against Spain in April 2019.
- White's two goals against Norway on Matchday 2 took her international tally to 52; she is one behind Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record.
- The forward has started ten of England's last 11 EURO finals matches stretching back to 2013; she was an unused substitute in the Matchday 3 win against Portugal in 2017.
- The Manchester City attacker scored the Lionesses' second goal in their 3-0 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final triumph against Norway in June 2019.
Ones to watch: Spain
Aitana Bonmatí
- The 24-year-old's first senior international goal was a consolation in Spain's 2-1 friendly defeat against England in April 2019.
- Bonmatí collected the UEFA Player of the Match award in both of La Roja's group victories at EURO 2022.
- The midfielder hit Spain's second goal in the 4-1 Matchday 1 win against Finland on what was her first start at a major tournament.
- The Barcelona player scored a career-best 18 club goals in 2021/22, including a hat-trick in a 6-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano on 8 May.
Marta Cardona
- The 27-year-old's late header secured a 1-0 Matchday 3 victory against Denmark on 16 July.
- That goal made Cardona the first player to score a 90th-minute winner at EURO since Putellas against England in 2013.
- Cardona's header against Denmark was her first competitive international goal; her only other strike for Spain came in an April 2021 friendly.
- The winger came on as a substitute in all three Group B matches, the only Spain player to do so.
Irene Paredes
- The Spain captain could become the only La Roja player to feature in all three Women's EURO meetings against England.
- The defender struck La Roja's opening goal at EURO 2022, the equaliser in the Matchday 1 win against Finland.
- Paredes' three outings at EURO 2022 have made her the leading Spanish appearance maker of all-time at the tournament.
- The centre-back has played every minute of Spain's 11 EURO finals fixtures stretching back to the 2013 edition.