Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals: France vs Netherlands match facts, stats, ones to watch
Tuesday 19 July 2022
Group D winners France are aiming for a first Women's EURO semi-final as they take on holders the Netherlands in the final quarter-final in Rotherham.
France vs Netherlands: Head-to-head
- France are aiming to reach the Women's EURO semi-finals for the first time as they take on reigning champions the Netherlands in the final quarter-final in Rotherham, a repeat of the sides' last-eight meeting at EURO 2009.
- Les Bleues sealed top spot in Group D courtesy of victories against Italy (5-1) and Belgium (2-1), before a 1-1 draw with Iceland on Matchday 3.
- The Netherlands also secured qualification for the knockout stage with seven points, finishing second behind Sweden in Group C on goal difference. A 3-2 Matchday 2 victory versus Portugal and a 4-1 win against Switzerland followed a 1-1 draw with the Swedes in their opening game.
- France have topped their section for the second time in three editions, whilst the Oranje have progressed through the group phase for the third time in four EURO appearances.
- The winners of this tie will face either Germany or Austria in the semi-final in Milton Keynes on 27 July.
- These sides come up against each other for the second time in 2022, with France having won 3-1 in a friendly tournament in Le Havre in February. Wendie Renard converted a 20th-minute penalty before Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored twice (25, 74) either side of Lineth Beerensteyn's 50th-minute reply for the Netherlands.
- France are unbeaten in the last three meetings against the Dutch, winning two; they recorded a 2-1 friendly victory in Utrecht in April 2017 before a 3-3 draw in a friendly tournament in Valenciennes three years later.
- The Netherlands' last success in this fixture was a 2-1 friendly win in Paris in October 2015 thanks to goals from Daniëlle van de Donk (17) and a Griedge Mbock Bathy own goal (18).
- The Netherlands have won just one of their last seven encounters with France (D2 L4), since a 2-1 defeat of Les Bleues in a friendly competition in Cyprus in March 2011.
- This is the first competitive encounter between the nations since the EURO 2009 quarter-final, which required a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw. Anouk Hoogendijk converted the winning spot kick for the Netherlands as they triumphed 5-4 in the shoot-out.
- Excluding shoot-outs, the Oranje's last three wins against France have all come in friendlies; their last competitive victory over Les Bleues in regulation time was a 1-0 success in Angers in September 2005, in a 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier.
- Current France coach Corinne Diacre scored in both meetings fixtures between the sides in EURO 2001 qualifying, opening the scoring in a 1-1 draw in Eindhoven in October 1999 and equalising in France's 2-1 home win in April 2000.
- France have reached the quarter-finals in all four tournaments since the current format was introduced in 2009; they are one of just three sides to have done so, along with Germany and Sweden.
- Les Bleues lost in the last eight against England in 2017, Jodie Taylor scoring the only goal, having been eliminated on penalties at the same stage against Denmark and the Netherlands in 2013 and 2009 respectively.
- The Netherlands have progressed in both their previous EURO last-eight ties, winning 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw against Les Bleues in 2009 and securing a 2-0 victory against Sweden five years ago.
- The Oranje have won their last three EURO knockout ties since their only defeat – the 2-1 semi-final loss to England in 2009.
- France are in their seventh EURO, all in succession. They have now reached the quarter-finals in each of the last four, having exited at the group stage in their first three appearances.
- In 2017 the Netherlands became the fourth nation to lift the EURO trophy, thanks to a 4-2 comeback victory in the final against Denmark in Enschede. Miedema (10, 89), Martens (28) and Sherida Spitse (51) scored for Sarina Wiegman's side, who had fallen behind to Nadia Nadim's sixth-minute penalty. Pernille Harder (33) had levelled for the Danes at 2-2.
- The Oranje have reached the semi-finals or better in two of their three EURO appearances, losing in extra time to England in the last four as debutants in 2009 before a group stage exit in Sweden after failing to win a match four years later.
- France topped Group G in qualifying for this competition without conceding a goal in their eight games – scoring 44 themselves. Their only failure to pick up maximum points was a 0-0 draw away to eventual runners-up Austria in October 2020.
- The Netherlands clinched their spot at a fourth successive EURO thanks to a flawless qualification campaign, winning all ten of their Group A fixtures to top the section and scoring 48 goals – the joint most in qualifying for EURO 2022 along with Denmark and Spain.
- France's Matchday 3 draw with Iceland ended a run of 16 successive wins.
- All eight of Les Bleues' goals at EURO 2022 have come in the first half.
- France need one more goal for their best total at a EURO finals; they also scored eight in 2013.
- In their emphatic Matchday 1 success against Italy, France scored four or more goals in a Women's EURO match for the first time; they had not previously recorded a victory at the tournament by more than a three-goal margin.
- The Netherlands are unbeaten in nine EURO matches (W8 D1), since losing 1-0 against Norway and Iceland in their final two group stage matches at the 2013 edition.
- The Oranje's 4-1 Matchday 3 defeat of Switzerland equalled their biggest margin of victory at the tournament; they also beat England 3-0 in the 2017 semi-finals.
- The 1-1 draw against Sweden on 9 July ended the Oranje's six-game winning run at Women's EURO, the second-longest in finals history behind Germany's 19.
- The Netherlands have had only one penalty shoot-out at a Women's EURO:
5-4 v France, 2009 quarter-final
- France have lost both their EURO shoot-outs:
4-5 v Netherlands, 2009 quarter-final
2-4 v Denmark, 2013 quarter-final
Ones to watch: France
Grace Geyoro
- The 25-year-old's hat-trick in the Matchday 1 success against Italy was the second by a French player at a Women's EURO, and the first since Angélique Roujas in 1997.
- Geyoro helped Les Bleues lift the 2016 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, scoring France's second goal from the penalty spot in the 2-1 group stage defeat of the Netherlands.
- Only England's Beth Mead (five) scored more goals than Geyoro in the EURO 2022 group stage.
- The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder needs just one goal to draw level with Roujas and Marinette Pichon at the top of France's leading scorers at this tournament.
Melvine Malard
- The 22-year-old struck the fastest ever group stage goal at a Women's EURO with her strike after 43 seconds against Iceland at the New York Stadium.
- Her goal on Matchday 3 also made her the youngest ever Les Bleues scorer at the tournament, aged 22 years 20 days – 193 days younger than the previous record holder, Louisa Nécib.
- Malard hit her first France goals in the 5-0 defeat of Kazakhstan on 26 October in a 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier.
- The Lyon forward made her France debut in the EURO 2022 qualification campaign, coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 away win against Serbia in September 2020.
Wendie Renard
- The 32-year-old opened the scoring in the last meeting between these nations, France's 3-1 friendly tournament win in February.
- Renard also scored after coming on as a late substitute in the 3-0 victory against the Netherlands in Cyprus in March 2014.
- The centre-back was the only outfield player to be ever present for Les Bleues in their group campaign at this tournament.
- She has played the full match in ten of France's 11 EURO fixtures stretching back to the 2013 edition, missing only the quarter-final defeat by England five years ago through suspension.
Ones to watch: Netherlands
Lineth Beerensteyn
- The 25-year-old struck the Netherlands' goal in their 3-1 defeat against France on 22 February.
- The forward started the Oranje's final two group stage matches at EURO 2022; her previous four Women's EURO appearances had been as a substitute.
- Beerensteyn featured in all seven of the Netherlands' matches as they were runners-up at the 2019 World Cup in France.
- The attacker was part of the Oranje side that won the 2014 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, subsequently helping the Dutch triumph at EURO 2017.
Sherida Spitse
- The 32-year-old has scored three times against Les Bleues, only managing more senior international goals against Slovenia (four).
- Spitse was awarded the UEFA Player of the Match trophy for her performance in the Matchday 3 victory against Switzerland.
- The midfielder has played the full match in the Netherlands' last ten EURO fixtures, since being substituted on Matchday 2 of the 2013 edition.
- The Ajax player was the Netherlands' leading scorer in qualifying for EURO 2022 with ten goals in nine games.
Daniëlle van de Donk
- The 30-year-old opened the scoring in the Netherlands' last victory against Les Bleues, the 2-1 friendly away win in October 2015.
- The midfielder won the UEFA Women's Champions League and Division 1 Féminine title in 2021/22, her first campaign with Lyon after joining from Arsenal the previous June.
- With her spectacular winner against Portugal on Matchday 2, she became the first Dutchwoman to score at more than one EURO tournament.
- Van de Donk started all six matches as the Netherlands won EURO 2017, scoring in the 3-0 semi-final success against England in Enschede.