Women's EURO semi-finals confirmed: England vs Sweden, Germany vs France

Saturday 23 July 2022

The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-final fixtures are now set after France filled the fourth and last remaining berth.

The UEFA Women's EURO 2022 semi-finals will begin with hosts England taking on Sweden on Tuesday 26 July, before Germany face France 24 hours later.

Meet the semi-finalists

Women's EURO semi-finals

Tuesday 26 July
England vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July
Germany vs France (20:00, Milton Keynes)

All kick-off times UK, CET is 1 hour ahead

England's bid to become only the fifth side to claim the UEFA Women's EURO title continues against 1984 champions Sweden. The Lionesses came through a stern examination against Spain in the last eight and Sweden, looking to go one better after 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup bronze and 2021 Olympic silver, will surely provide another.

France's long-awaited debut in the last four will come against a resurgent Germany team through to this stage for a record tenth time. Remarkably, on eight of the previous nine occasions Die Nationalelf have reached the semi-finals, they have gone on to lift the trophy, and they will line up in Milton Keynes having won four out of four so far, without conceding.

The road to Wembley

The 13th UEFA Women's EURO final takes place at Wembley Stadium, London, on Sunday 31 July, kicking off at 17:00 local time. The winners of the first semi-final between England and Sweden will be the nominal home team.

