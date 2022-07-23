France 1-0 Netherlands (aet): Périsset penalty ends Dutch reign

Ève Périsset converted a penalty in extra time to send France into a long-awaited first UEFA Women's EURO semi-final and end the Netherlands' reign as holders despite a stubborn showing in Rotherham.

Key moments 27' Cascarino hits post from distance

37' Malard shot blocked on line

66' Van Domselaar denies Renard

90+3' Van Domselaar with two saves to force extra time

102' Périsset converts France penalty

Match in brief: France pressure tells

The penalty just beats Daphne van Domselaar Getty Images

Having had Lieke Martens ruled out of the finals, there was a pre-match boost for the Netherlands with Vivianne Miedema back from illness, flanked by Lineth Beerensteyn and Victoria Pelova. For France, meanwhile, Melvine Malard continued in attack after starting against Iceland following Marie-Antoinette Katoto's tournament-ending injury in the previous match.

Les Bleues had scored inside ten minutes during all three of their group games in Rotherham, and although they didn't manage that on this occasion, Kadidiatou Diani was an early menace down the right, testing Daphne van Domselaar more than once.

France were on top and Sandie Toletti blazed a shot only narrowly over, while Delphine Cascarino went even closer, her effort curling onto the post with Van Domselaar stationary.

As against Sweden, Miedema began dropping deep to try to spark her team, but this time the tactic was not yielding results. Even so, the Netherlands somehow made it to half-time level, with Stefanie van der Gragt largely to thank after she blocked a Malard attempt on the line and got in the way of a Grace Geyoro effort soon after.

Jill Roord was sent on after the break to try and enliven the Dutch attack, while Daniëlle van de Donk was pushed forward. Miedema volleyed a Sherida Spitse corner over the crossbar and Corinne Diacre responded by withdrawing Malard, sending on left-sided Selma Bacha and moving Diani more central. Bacha soon had a chance, tipped over by Van Domselaar, who then dived to stop Wendie Renard's header from the resulting corner.

Stefanie van der Gragt keeps out Delphine Cascarino's shot AFP via Getty Images

As the minutes ticked away, Geyoro headed wide from a cross by Cascarino, who just before the end of normal time was herself denied by Van Domselaar, the busy Dutch goalkeeper then saving another Renard header from a corner.

Time for the Oranje to regroup, though it was France who again threatened first in extra time, Bacha pouncing on a loose Miedema pass, advancing and shooting over. And the decisive moment came shortly after when Dominique Janssen fouled Diani in the box, a VAR check leading to a penalty which Périsset squeezed past Van Domselaar's dive.

Sakina Karchaoui blocked a Pelova strike as the Netherlands pushed for an equaliser, but their opponents still looked dangerous too, with Ouleymata Sarr firing just past the post. In the end, 1-0 was enough for Les Bleues to end their run of three straight EURO quarter-final exits and set up a last-four showdown with Germany on Wednesday.

Visa Player of the Match: Selma Bacha (France)

France vs Netherlands Player of the Match: Selma Bacha

"Changed the intensity of France's attack with roaming movement inside, wide combinations and defensive tenacity."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Vanessa Tomaszewski, France reporter

A hugely intense game, in which France created so many chances. Cascarino and Diani shone with their speed and creativity, and the entrance of﻿ Bacha, a real livewire, put more pressure on the Dutch back line. She tried, took risks and turned up the pressure on the Netherlands. In the end, though, it was defender Périsset who struck the goal that made history. Now Les Bleues are one game from a first major final – and we can't wait to see what happens next. Anything is possible with this French team.



Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

The irony is that the French scored when they weren't in the ascendancy, yet failed to find the net when – particularly in the first half – they were clearly superior. After half-time the 2017 champions showed greater steel and determination, and kept Les Bleues at a safer distance. But one misjudgement – Janssen's tackle – was enough to undo them. All in all, a brave and committed showing, but one that lacked the guile to break open the Group D winners' back line.



Reaction

Bacha on 'cloud nine' as France make last four

Corinne Diacre, France coach: "I'm very proud because this team aimed at a big target, this team gives absolutely everything. I like the fact that the players gave it their all and kept plugging away. They stayed true to our game plan; all the players performed their roles and we saw how well that worked. The players that came on certainly did not weaken the side, quite the contrary."

Selma Bacha, France defender: "As players on the pitch, we never had any doubts. The team was perfect this evening – the leaders really pushed us forward and we kept believing. There was a party in the dressing room; we have to savour this moment then tomorrow we will be in recovery mode."

Mark Parsons, Netherlands coach: "I am unbelievably proud of the players and staff. We gave everything; there is not a player with an ounce of energy left. The first half was very difficult. That wasn't us, but we got in at 0-0 thanks to Daphne [van Domselaar] and others. Second half was much better; we really believed in extra time but we had tired bodies. I couldn't be prouder of the effort."

Stefanie van der Gragt, Netherlands defender: "We knew it would be a very difficult game. We managed to keep it scoreless for a long time, so to lose to a penalty… It's a bitter feeling."

Van der Gragt on 'bitter pill' for Dutch

The winning goal was the first France have scored after the opening 45 minutes of a match in this final tournament. It was also Les Bleues' first ever goal in extra time at a Women's EURO.

The final shot count was 33-9 in France's favour (11-1 on target).

France are through to the semi-finals for the first time after exiting in the last eight in all six previous tournaments since the group stage was introduced, including every previous quarter-final since the round was introduced in 2009.

France are only the fourth nation to have reached the semi-finals of the Women's EURO, FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympics after Germany, Norway and Sweden.

The Netherlands are the second consecutive holders to be knocked out in the quarter-finals after Germany in 2017.

The 2009 quarter-final between these nations was also 0-0 after 90 minutes – but remained goalless after extra time, with the Netherlands triumphing on penalties.

France's players revel in their victory CameraSport via Getty Images

Line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Périsset (Torrent 106), Mbock Bathy, Renard, Karchaoui; Toletti (Palis 106), Bilbault, Geyoro (Matéo 87); Diani (Sarr 106), Malard (Bacha 62), Cascarino



Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Wilms (Egurrola 115), Van der Gragt, Janssen, Casparij (Nouwen 106); Groenen, Van de Donk (Brugts 72), Spitse (Leuchter 106); Beerensteyn (Roord 46), Miedema, Pelova