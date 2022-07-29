Kateryna Monzul to referee UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final

Kateryna Monzul, an international referee since 2004, has been appointed to officiate at the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final between England and Germany, which will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday 31 July at 17:00 local time (18:00 CEST).

Monzul, who has been part of the refereeing team at a Women's EURO for the fourth time, will become the first Ukrainian to referee a Women’s EURO final. She has taken charge of three matches at Women’s EURO 2022 in England – Spain's 4-1 win against Finland on Matchday 1 in Group B, Austria’s 1-0 defeat of Norway in the final round of Group A games and Sweden’s 1-0 quarter-final win against Belgium.

Kateryna Monzul during Spain vs Finland UEFA via Getty Images

It is the latest major European appointment for the experienced 41-year-old. She previously refereed the 2014 UEFA Women's Champions League final between Tyresö and Wolfsburg in Lisbon. Since 2016, Monzul has been refereeing matches in the Ukrainian men's Premier League – the first female official to do so – and, in addition to regular duty in UEFA’s women’s competitions, has also been assigned to matches in the UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Nations League.

Monzul has been a referee at three FIFA Women's World Cups, and was chosen to officiate at the 2015 final between the United States and Japan in Canada.

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final refereeing team

Referee: Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine)

Assistants: Maryna Striletska (Ukraine), Paulina Baranowska (Poland)

Fourth official: Stéphanie Frappart (France)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Karolin Kaivoja (Estonia)

Video Assistant Referee: Paolo Valeri (Italy)

VAR Assistants: Maurizio Mariani (Italy), Pol Van Boekel (Netherlands)

Previous UEFA Women's EURO final referees

2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark – Esther Staubli (SUI)

2013: Germany 1-0 Norway – Cristina Dorcioman (ROU)

2009: Germany 6-2 England – Dagmar Damková (CZE)

2005: Germany 3-1 Norway – Alexandra Ihringová (SVK)

2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden – Nicole Petignat (SUI)

1997: Germany 2-0 Italy – Gitte Lyngo-Nielsen (DEN)

1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden – Ilkka Koho (FIN)

1993: Norway 1-0 Italy – Alfred Wieser (AUT)

1991: Germany 3-1 Norway – James McCluskey (SCO)

1989: Germany 4-1 Norway – Carlos Silva Valente (POR)

1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden – Eero Aho (FIN)