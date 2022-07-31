Beth Mead finishes as UEFA Women's EURO 2022 Top Scorer

England forward Beth Mead has topped the Grifols Top Scorer rankings for UEFA Women's EURO 2022, followed by Germany’s Alexandra Popp and England’s Alessia Russo.

Going into the final, Mead and Popp were both level on six goals (equalling Inka Grings' finals record from 2009), but the England No7 was ahead 5-0 on assists, the first tie-breaker ahead of fewest minutes played. However, injured in the warm-up before the Wembley showpiece, Popp was forced to withdraw from the Germany team, and thus confirmed Mead's top scorer status.

Russo, finishing third, achieved a unique feat. All four of her goals came from the bench, the most scored by a substitute at any Women's EURO.

Grifols Top Scorer final rankings 1. Beth Mead, England (6 goals, 5 assists, 450 minutes)

2. Alex Popp, Germany (6 goals, 0 assists, 361 minutes)

3. Alessia Russo, England (4 goals, 1 assist, 265 minutes)

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 top scorers (final tournament)

6 Beth Mead (England)

6 Alex Popp (Germany)

4 Alessia Russo (England)

3 Lina Magull (Germany)

3 Grace Geyoro (France)

2 Fran Kirby (England)

2 Ella Toone (England)

2 Romée Leuchter (Netherlands)

2 Ellen White (England)

2 Filippa Angeldal (Sweden)

2 Georgia Stanway (England)



Players level on goals scored are ordered first on assists then on fewest minutes played.

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 top scorers (including qualifying)

13 Tine De Caigny (Belgium)

11 Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway)

11 Linda Sällström (Finland)

10 Jenni Hermoso (Spain)

10 Alex Popp (Germany)

10 Sherida Spitse (Netherlands)



UEFA Women's EURO 2022 stats

Most assists at UEFA Women's EURO 2022

5 Beth Mead (England)

3 Kosovare Asllani (Sweden)

3 Fran Kirby (England)

3 Keira Walsh (England)

Most goals and assists combined at UEFA Women's EURO 2022

11 Beth Mead (England)

6 Alex Popp (Germany)

5 Fran Kirby (England)

5 Alessia Russo (England)