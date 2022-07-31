England's Keira Walsh named Women's EURO 2022 final Player of the Match

Keira Walsh has received the official Player of the Match award, presented by Visa, following England's 2-1 win against Germany in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 final.

UEFA's Technical Observers decide who is honoured, and said of the winner: "Walsh balanced the team throughout the game. She was the continuous connection between the striker and the defenders. She hardly loses the ball and after winning it she finds the space to purposefully set up the possessional play forwards."

The Technical Observers for Women's EURO 2022 were Gemma Grainger, David James, Margret Kratz, Jayne Ludlow, Jarmo Matikainen, Joe Montemurro, Vera Pauw, Hope Powell and Anne Noé.

Women's EURO final Players of the Match

2017: Sherida Spitse (Netherlands)

2013: Nadine Angerer (Germany)

2009: Inka Grings (Germany)

