Bronze joins youth-senior Women's EURO roll of honour

Lucy Bronze's part in England's UEFA Women's EURO 2022 triumph has made her the 14th player to claim senior female continental honours after previously winning a final at youth level.

Prior to 2022, 13 players – 11 from Germany and two from the Netherlands – had finished on the victorious side in the final of a UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, or the U19 equivalent, before repeating the trick on the senior stage.

Bronze has now emulated that feat, having previously started in the England line-up that won the 2009 U19 title against Sweden in Belarus, where future stars also included Alex Popp, Svenja Huth, Ramona Bachmann and Sofia Jakobsson.

Lucy Bronze in the 2009 Women's U19 final SPORTSFILE

Others with youth honours have been unused substitutes in senior Women's EURO finals, including Germany's Petra Wimbersky and Linda Bresonik, who were both on the bench in the 2001 senior final before winning the last U18 (subsequently U19) title against Norway 21 days later. However, both later went on to appear in senior deciders, Wimbersky in 2005 and Bresonik in 2009.

Also of note, Silvia Neid coached Germany to European success at U18/U19 level in 2000, 2001 and 2002 before masterminding their senior Women's EURO wins in 2009 and 2013. The scorer of the winning goal in that latter final was Anja Mittag, who had previously clinched the Women's U19 title under Neid in 2002.

Players who have won senior and youth Women's EURO finals

England 2022

Lucy Bronze 2009 U19

Netherlands 2017

Dominique Janssen 2014 U19

Vivianne Miedema 2014 U19

Germany 2013

Anja Mittag Women's U19 EURO flashback

Jennifer Cramer 2011 U19

Nadine Kessler 2006 & 2007 U19

Lena Lotzen 2011 U19

Leonie Maier 2009 U17 & 2011 U19

Dzsenifer Marozsán 2008 U17

Anja Mittag 2002 U19

Bianca Schmidt 2007 U19

Germany 2009

Fatmire Alushi 2006 U19

Linda Bresonik 2001 U18



Germany 2005

Sarah Günther 2000 U18 & 2002 U19

Anja Mittag 2002 U19

Petra Wimbersky 2000 & 2001 U18