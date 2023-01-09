UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's EURO series EQUALS: Episode 4 – Friends and family

Monday 9 January 2023

The fourth episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, looks at the stories behind some of the stars of Women's EURO.

The fourth episode of EQUALS, free to view on UEFA.tv, hears from stars of the women's game past and present as they discuss the importance of emotional support at all levels of the game

From family to clubs and national team-mates, Austria's Sarah Zadrazil, Portugal's Jéssica Silva, Switzerland's Lia Walti and Germany's Giulia Gwinn give an insight into what made them the players they are and what inspires them to perform.

EQUALS episode 4: Friends & family
Sarah Zadrazil
"My parents are here for the whole tournament. They actually drove up here with their car, which is a long trip from Austria, but they will be here for the whole tournament, and they hope they can stay as long as we can stay, so I hope it's another few weeks! It is super special for me because it's one way for me to give back to them what they have done for me, and just to share moments like this with them is amazing."

Jéssica Silva
"I [became] a professional at 19, when I moved to Sweden. I can say that things went really well and really fast, but of course, today, things are really different. Now there are more facilities. When I was young, I never imagined that I could be a professional in my country, and right now, I'm a professional in my country."

Lia Wälti
"My parents always supported me. Whatever I wanted to do as a child, they let me try it out, and I ended up playing football. Dad was more on the football side, whereas Mum was a bit more about playing handball. I would say Dad is always very excited and nervous when I had a game, and Mum was always the calm one but always bringing me to training and games and just kind of letting me live my dream."

Giulia Gwinn
"I actually still remember the call [to the Germany squad]; the team was still under Steffi Jones. She had tried to call me, and I was in training. I checked my voicemail, and I was shaking all over because getting the call-up was a big dream of mine."

EQUALS is the latest in a growing collection of original UEFA.tv series.

Free to view, UEFA.tv also features a full UEFA Women's EURO 2022 tournament review, as well as all the best action and goals from UEFA's men's, women's and youth competitions.

The platform is available on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5), Hisense VIDAA Smart TVs, Android and iOS (mobile and tablet), Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV as well as on web (www.uefa.tv).

