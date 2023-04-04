Switzerland to host UEFA Women’s EURO 2025
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Article summary
The UEFA Executive Committee has appointed Switzerland as hosts of the 2025 final tournament.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Executive Committee has appointed the Swiss Football Assocation as hosts of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 at their meeting in Lisbon.
The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Switzerland in the summer of 2025.
Voting process
To be appointed as hosts, absolute majority was needed in the first round, and the voting results were as follows:
Candidate / Number of votes
Nordics (Denmark/Finland/Norway/Sweden) - 4
Poland - 4
Switzerland - 4
France - 1
A ballot between the three tied bids was therefore necessary to determine which two bidders should proceed to the second round, and it produced the following results:
Candidate / Number of votes
Switzerland - 6
Nordics (Denmark/Finland/Norway/Sweden) - 4
Poland - 3
The two bidders with most votes thus progressed to the second round and the final result were as follows:
Candidate / Number of votes
Switzerland - 9
Nordics (Denmark/Finland/Norway/Sweden) - 4
Women's EURO history: Past finals
UEFA European Women's Championship:
16-team final tournament
2022: England 2-1 Germany (aet); Wembley, England
2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands
12-team final tournament
2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden
2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland
8-team final tournament
2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England
2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany
1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway
Straight knockout, one-off final
1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany
4-team final tournament
1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy
1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark
UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams:
4-team final tournament
1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany
1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway
Straight knockout, two-legged final
1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton