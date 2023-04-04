Switzerland to host UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

The UEFA Executive Committee has appointed the Swiss Football Assocation as hosts of UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 at their meeting in Lisbon.

The 16-team tournament will take place in eight venues across Switzerland in the summer of 2025.

To be appointed as hosts, absolute majority was needed in the first round, and the voting results were as follows:

Candidate / Number of votes

Nordics (Denmark/Finland/Norway/Sweden) - 4

Poland - 4

Switzerland - 4

France - 1

A ballot between the three tied bids was therefore necessary to determine which two bidders should proceed to the second round, and it produced the following results:

Candidate / Number of votes

Switzerland - 6

Nordics (Denmark/Finland/Norway/Sweden) - 4

Poland - 3

The two bidders with most votes thus progressed to the second round and the final result were as follows:

Candidate / Number of votes

Switzerland - 9

Nordics (Denmark/Finland/Norway/Sweden) - 4

UEFA European Women's Championship:



16-team final tournament

2022: England 2-1 Germany (aet); Wembley, England

2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands

12-team final tournament

2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden

2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland

8-team final tournament

2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England

2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany

1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway

Straight knockout, one-off final

1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany

4-team final tournament

1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy

1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark

UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams:

4-team final tournament

1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany

1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway

Straight knockout, two-legged final

1984: Sweden 1-1 England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton