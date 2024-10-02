Women's EURO 2025 tickets: All you need to know

How do I buy tickets for UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland?

On 1 October 2024, more than 250,000 tickets for all 31 matches of the tournament were made available on a first come, first served basis via www.womenseuro.com/tickets. ﻿

On the same page, fans can check for which matches tickets are still on sale and for updates about when more tickets for fans will be made available.

Approximately 120,000 tickets have been held back for sale to supporters of the 16 participating national teams – in close cooperation with the national associations concerned – following the Women's EURO 2025 final tournament draw on 16 December at the SwissTech Convention Center in Lausanne, Switzerland.

When will the full fixture schedule be announced?

A provisional schedule has already been set, establishing the dates of games in each of the eight host venues. Matches will be allocated after the draw on 16 December.

So far, nine of the 16 contenders have booked their place: hosts Switzerland plus Denmark, holders England, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, who all came through the qualifying group stage in July. The remaining seven teams will be decided by the play-offs ending on 3 December.

The final tournament draw will then be held on 16 December, after which the fixture schedule will be set.

What do tickets cost?

Tickets for group stage and quarter-final games cost CHF 25 or CHF 40, with semi-final tickets ranging from CHF 25 to CHF 70 and tickets for the final from CHF 30 to CHF 90.

Do ticket holders have any additional benefits?

Yes. Ticket holders travelling within Switzerland will benefit from free public transport. Their tickets will be valid on the matchday for a second-class round trip between any Swiss locality and the match venue.

When will I receive my tickets?

If your purchase is successful, mobile tickets will be sent to a dedicated app closer to the tournament. Distribution will not be immediate.

How will I receive my tickets?

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app, which is available for free for Android and iPhone users.

Ticketing FAQs

How can I transfer tickets to my guests?

With the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app, fans with tickets can securely download, transfer, keep or assign a guest a ticket anytime and anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone.

Is there a ticket resale platform?

An official ticket resale platform will be available in spring 2025 and allow fans to offer their tickets that were purchased via www.womenseuro.com/tickets for resale at face value.

This platform will enable fans to safely purchase tickets from other fans through the official UEFA sales channel. This eliminates the risk of acquiring invalid or fraudulent tickets and ensures that sellers receive their money in full.

