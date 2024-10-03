UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Volunteer Programme application phase opens

Together with the eight host cities – and in collaboration with AXA, the official partner of the tournament's Volunteer Programme – UEFA Women's EURO 2025 is looking for 2,500 volunteers to support the organisation of the event and to help fans, guests and media feel welcome, whether at fan zones, in city centres or at the stadiums.

"Volunteers are our ambassadors and the faces of the event," says tournament ambassador Lara Dickenmann. "They will transmit a positive image of Switzerland, of the host cities and of women's football."

The Volunteer Programme encourages as many people from the hosting population as possible to be active participants during Women's EURO 2025. Volunteers will undertake a wide range of activities, including accreditation, ceremonies, transport, media, ticketing and spectator services.

The Volunteer Programme values diversity and is open to everyone aged over 18 on 15 June 2025. Applications for volunteering can be made at volunteercommunity.uefa.com.

Apply here!

"The value of volunteering to individuals and local communities is widely recognised, and volunteers will be a key component of the success of the event," added Dickenmann.

From January 2025, and if selected, candidates will be invited to a digital or in-person interview in the city where they have applied to volunteer, to discuss their availability, motivation, skills and the area they would like to be involved in.

If successful, they will officially be part of the Women's EURO 2025 volunteer community, and will be able to connect with their new team-mates, learn new skills and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Volunteer programme: Key dates 1 October 2024: Volunteer Programme launch (application phase starts)

January–March 2025: Interview phase (digital or in-person) – no invitations to interviews before January 2025

End March 2025: Volunteers receive confirmation of their roles

May–June 2025: Volunteer training phase (online kick-off briefing, and role-specific training on-site)

June–July 2025: Volunteer Centres open and volunteers' activation during the tournament

July 2025: 'Thank You' events