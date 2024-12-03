Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's EURO 2025 final draw pots confirmed

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

See who is in which seeding pot for the Lausanne draw at 18:00 CET on 16 December.

The confirmed UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final draw pots
The confirmed UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final draw pots UEFA

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final draw at 18:00 CET on Monday 16 December at the Swiss Tech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland will split the 16 contenders into four groups of four teams.

Hosts Switzerland will be joined in the final tournament by eight teams that progress directly from the qualifying league stage and the seven play-off winners. Each group will contain one team each from one of four seeding pots.

Draw procedure

Hosts (placed in position 1 of Group A)

Switzerland

Pot 1 (positions 1 to 3 in rankings)

Spain
Germany
France

Pot 2 (positions 4 to 7 in rankings)

Italy
Iceland
Denmark
England (holders)

Pot 3 (positions 8 to 11 in rankings)

Netherlands
Sweden
Norway
Belgium

Pot 4 (positions 12 to 15 in rankings)

Finland
Poland
Portugal
Wales

How were the draw pots determined?

  • The teams are seeded in accordance with the overall Women's European Qualifiers league stage rankings.
  • Hosts Switzerland are placed in position A1 for scheduling purposes. The remaining teams in Pot 1 will be drawn to fill the other groups.
  • All groups will contain one team each from Pots 2 to 4.
Get tickets now
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, December 4, 2024