Women's EURO 2025 final draw pots confirmed
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
See who is in which seeding pot for the Lausanne draw at 18:00 CET on 16 December.
The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final draw at 18:00 CET on Monday 16 December at the Swiss Tech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland will split the 16 contenders into four groups of four teams.
Hosts Switzerland will be joined in the final tournament by eight teams that progress directly from the qualifying league stage and the seven play-off winners. Each group will contain one team each from one of four seeding pots.
Hosts (placed in position 1 of Group A)
Switzerland
Pot 1 (positions 1 to 3 in rankings)
Spain
Germany
France
Pot 2 (positions 4 to 7 in rankings)
Italy
Iceland
Denmark
England (holders)
Pot 3 (positions 8 to 11 in rankings)
Netherlands
Sweden
Norway
Belgium
Pot 4 (positions 12 to 15 in rankings)
Finland
Poland
Portugal
Wales
How were the draw pots determined?
- The teams are seeded in accordance with the overall Women's European Qualifiers league stage rankings.
- Hosts Switzerland are placed in position A1 for scheduling purposes. The remaining teams in Pot 1 will be drawn to fill the other groups.
- All groups will contain one team each from Pots 2 to 4.