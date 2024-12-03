Women's EURO 2025 final tournament draw pots confirmed

The UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final tournament draw at 18:00 CET on Monday 16 December at the Swiss Tech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland will split the 16 contenders into four groups of four teams.

Hosts Switzerland will be joined in the final tournament by eight teams that progress directly from the qualifying league stage and the seven play-off winners. Each group will contain one team each from one of four seeding pots.

Draw procedure

Hosts (placed in position 1 of Group A)

Switzerland

Pot 1 (positions 1 to 3 in rankings)

Spain

Germany

France

Pot 2 (positions 4 to 7 in rankings)

Italy

Iceland

Denmark

England (holders)

Pot 3 (positions 8 to 11 in rankings)

Netherlands

Sweden

Norway

Belgium



Pot 4 (positions 12 to 15 in rankings)

Finland

Poland

Portugal

Wales

How were the draw pots determined?

The teams are seeded in accordance with the overall Women's European Qualifiers league stage rankings.

Hosts Switzerland are placed in position A1 for scheduling purposes. The remaining teams in Pot 1 will be drawn to fill the other groups.

All groups will contain one team each from Pots 2 to 4.

