Over 300,000 tickets sold for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

Ticket sales to the supporters of the participating teams at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 started yesterday, following the final tournament draw that took place in Lausanne on 16 December.

In parallel with the sales to the fans of the participating teams, additional tickets were also released to the general public via womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch.

In total, fans from 62 countries showed great interest and purchased 90,000 tickets within 24 hours after the final draw was completed. For 22 out of the 31 matches, all tickets that had been made available via womenseuro.com were immediately purchased, which means that for five venues, all tickets that were made available have already been sold on womenseuro.com. Across all sales phases more than 300,000 tickets have now been purchased for the tournament.

Outside Switzerland, fans from Germany, England, Wales, France and Norway have purchased the most tickets.

The ticket sales to fans of participating national associations will continue until mid-January and an additional batch of tickets will be released to the general public in February 2025.

In the meantime, tickets remain available for some matches and fans are advised to visit womenseuro.com or ticketcorner.ch to secure their seat for one of the matches next summer when the best European female players will showcase their talent in Switzerland.