UEFA Women's EURO 2025 group stage: Six things to watch

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 kicks off in Switzerland on 2 July

We pick out some key points to get you up to speed as the 16 contenders compete for quarter-final knockout slots across the four groups.

All the matches

Women's EURO 2025 groups Group A: Switzerland (hosts), Norway, Iceland, Finland Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden Group D: France, England (holders), Wales, Netherlands

Can England and Wiegman do it again?

Few will forget the scenes as hosts England powered their way to victory in 2022 in front of sell-out crowds from Old Trafford to Wembley, claiming their first major women's title. At the helm was Serena Wiegman, who had taken over less than a year before having overseen her native Netherlands' triumph in the previous edition at home in 2017, again having been put in charge just months before kick-off.

Now the question is if England can become only the second side after Germany to retain the Women's EURO title, and indeed before the first team of either gender from their nation to win a major tournament away from home. That is also the challenge for Wiegman, who also unlike in 2017 and 2022 is not newly-appointed, and led England to a first FIFA Women's World Cup final a year on from their EURO triumph. They will need to be on their game from the start, however, as they begin against France and Netherlands before meeting neighbours Wales.

Wiegman excited by England challenge

Spain seek to add to global crown

In both 2005 and 2009 Germany confirmed their status as world champions by retaining the Women's EURO title, winning every match on their way each time. Now Spain, who beat England 1-0 to claim the 2023 World Cup in Sydney and subsequently also won the first UEFA Women's Nations League, attempt to emulate Germany's feats.

Unlike Norway and Germany, Spain had never been European champions prior to their World Cup success. Indeed Women's EURO is the only current UEFA national-team competition that Spain have never won, having in 2022 conceded a late quarter-final equaliser to England before losing 2-1 after extra time. Alexia Putellas was injured on the eve of that tournament and together with her successor as Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, is among the multiple superstars Spain can call on who have tasted international success at youth level or with Barcelona, as well as of course that 2023 World Cup triumph.

Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Tickets

Traditional powers aim to show muscle

There are plenty of teams with every chance of ensuring that neither the reigning European nor world champions leave Switzerland with the trophy. Germany may not have won a major honour since 2016, but only lost to England to extra time in the EURO 2022 final and beat Spain to 2024 Olympic bronze. Awaiting Germany in Group C are Sweden, who have recently gone deep at several big tournaments, with their 2021 Olympic silver, Women's EURO 2022 semi-final appearance and bronze at the 2023 World Cup.

Norway, who will face hosts Switzerland on the opening day in Basel, were world, European and Olympic champions between 1987 and 2000 and have looked solid since Gemma Grainger took charge at the start of last year. A squad with Caroline Graham Hansen, Frida Maanum, Guro Reiten and Ada Hegerberg in attack ought not to be underestimated.

Netherlands pipped Norway to direct qualification and are keen to wrestle back the trophy they lifted at home in 2017. In a group with both England and France, who dethroned the Dutch in the 2022 quarter-finals, Andreas Jonker's squad blends 2017 veterans like Vivianne Miedema, Daniëlle van de Donk, Jill Roord and Europe's most-capped player Sherida Spitse with younger talents such as Esmee Brugts, Wieke Kaptein and goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

Women's EURO: Great Germany goals

A new name on the trophy?

France might not be on the list of former champions but are always among the favourites, and of late have put together some good runs at major tournaments, reaching the EURO 2022 semis and their first senior final in the Nations League. Laurent Bonadei has now stepped up to replace Hervé Renard and has a squad that finished above England and Sweden in their qualifying group.

Also topping a tough qualifying group were Italy, twice runners-up in the 1990s. Andrea Soncin has experience all through his squad. Denmark do not have it easy in a section with Germany and Sweden but the 2017 runners-up performed solidly in both the 2023/24 Nations League and European Qualifiers, and a squad including Pernille Harder and Signe Bruun as well as some seasoned defenders is not to be taken lightly.

UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final highlights: France 2-1 Germany

Event guide

Outsiders look to surprise

Switzerland will be looking to make it three host victories in a row at a Women's EURO and after making the 2023 World Cup round of 16 (losing to Spain) have at the helm Pia Sundhage, who won this competition as a player in 1984 with Sweden and has major coaching achievements with the United States, Sweden and Brazil. Regular qualifiers Iceland and Finland join Norway in Switzerland's group. Group B contenders Belgium can look to their EURO 2022 experience, when they got to the quarter-finals at the expense of Italy; the teams meet again, while Portugal went through 2024 unbeaten and began 2025 by holding England.

The two finals debutants both find themselves in formidable groups. Poland are up against Denmark, Germany and Sweden but are spearheaded by perhaps the most prolific goalscorer in Europe right now, Ewa Pajor. Wales meet Netherlands, France and England having edged past Slovakia and the Republic of Ireland in the play-offs and will look for inspiration from record goalscorer Jess Fishlock, who made her debut in 2006.

Sundhage excited at hosts challenge

Which stars will shine?

Much of the EURO 2022 Team of the Tournament, Keira Walsh, Bonmatí, Alex Popp and Player of the Tournament Beth Mead should be back again, while Germany also hope that Young Player of the Tournament Lena Obderdorf will be up to full speed after missing the second half of 2024 through injury. Prolific qualifying goalscorers like Maanum, Germany's Lea Schüller and Klara Bühl, Fishlock, Belgium's Tessa Wullaert and Pajor are set to be joined by other established favourites like Graham Hansen, Putellas, Walsh, Miedema Harder and Wendie Renard.

A whole host of young players have the potential to be the new break-out stars in the manner of Oderdorf and Russo in 2022. Can Vicky López make a Lamine Yamal-style impact for Spain? Will Jess Park or Grace Clinton be new England stars? Vicki Becho for France, Kaptein for Netherlands; there are emerging talents across the 16 squads who could take their places on the top European stage.