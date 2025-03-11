New exhibition brings The Summit of Emotions to life ahead of UEFA Women's EURO 2025

A special art exhibition is taking centre stage at UEFA HQ in Switzerland to celebrate the forthcoming UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

Ahead of the summer's tournament, Swiss artist Marilou Briner was commissioned to create a series of works celebrating each of the eight host cities – Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lucerne, Sion, St Gallen, Thun and Zurich.

It is the second time Marilou has been involved with a UEFA Women's EURO exhibition, having contributed to the 'Trailblazers' edition in 2022.

"I was really happy to work with UEFA again," she said. "I wanted to bring the cities alive by incorporating the women's game, so I ended up doing a mix of elements from the football world and the city all together."

Having been drawn to the action following her involvement in 2022, Marilou was delighted when it was announced that Switzerland would stage the 2025 Women's EURO.

"I was absolutely thrilled – because I had already worked on the project for Women's EURO 2022, I had watched the games and was very excited that our small country could host such a big event," she explained. "It can obviously give women and girls the sense that anything is possible. If you want to achieve something, you can do whatever you want. I am sure it will provide some new role models for girls, and feed their inner power."