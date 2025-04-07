Breaking down grassroots barriers with Women’s EURO winners

When defender Lotte Wubben-Moy signed her contract extension with Arsenal in 2022, she made an unusual request. Instead of focusing solely on her playing terms, she asked to establish a programme at the Community Hub at Emirates Stadium.

"They were quite taken aback," she recalls. "Not in many worlds would a footballer ask for a programme in their contract, but they were delighted. It took one conversation."

That conversation led to Time to Explore, an initiative that gives young women the chance to play football while engaging in other creative outlets like art, poetry, pottery, and music over an eight-week programme.

Wubben-Moy's Time To Explore programme helps young women explore their creativity alongside football Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Making football more accessible

Growing up, Wubben-Moy lacked access to girls' football teams, which fuelled her commitment to increasing opportunities for future generations.

"There are so many young people out there that haven’t had that introduction to football in those early years," she explains. "Maybe the infrastructure wasn’t there, or legislation meant that young girls weren’t actually allowed to play football."

“I want young people to have access to sport, full stop. For that to be something that they don’t have to fight for.” Lotte Wubben-Moy, England and Arsenal

By focusing on both play and education, she hopes to remove barriers that once discouraged girls from stepping onto the pitch.

"I now see women who are beginners playing football in London. How cool is that?" she says. "A generation who was told 'no' 90% of the time are now being told: 'Yes, you can play now.'"

Art as a tool to explore

Beyond football, Wubben-Moy emphasises the importance of creativity for young women.

"I think you first have to understand yourself and explore what this world is about," she explains.

Rather than simply telling young girls about her experiences, Wubben-Moy encourages them to explore on their own.

"Through the programme, I wanted to give young women the chance to explore art and creativity through football and do it in a way that is tied to the club and the community," she says.

"That’s why it’s called Time to Explore: exploring life beyond just the white lines but using football as a means to do that."

Providing a safe space

Meanwhile, in Manchester, Wubben-Moy’s England teammate and fellow UEFA EURO 2022 winner Alex Greenwood is also breaking barriers through her AG5 Academy.

A key focus for Greenwood is fostering an environment where girls feel supported as athletes and individuals.

"I want girls to have a place to go and play football where they feel comfortable," she explains. "The reason I went to certain parts of Manchester is because there’s not many places for young females to go.

"I also wanted it to be all female staff, so if something happened at school or at home, there’s someone they can talk to and feel comfortable with."

Greenwood greeting fans before Chelsea v Manchester City in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals Getty Images

By fostering a pressure-free environment, the academy allows young girls to enjoy football on their own terms.

"I don’t care if you’re going to be the next Lauren Hemp or if you’re going to go on and do something different," she says. "That’s absolutely fine, but just not being judged, no pressure, have a smile on your face and feel safe. That was the biggest thing."