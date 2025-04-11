Denmark at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Denmark reached their first major final at UEFA Women's EURO 2017, losing an exciting final 4-2 to hosts Netherlands, but fell in the 2022 group stage with a Matchday 3 loss to Spain. However, at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup they got into the knockout phase for the first time since 1995, cementing their status as consistent performers who boast attacking talent like Pernille Harder and Signe Bruun.

What group will Denmark be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Denmark are in Group C alongside Germany, Sweden and Poland.

Denmark's Group C fixtures

Friday 4 July

Group C: Denmark vs Sweden (18:00, Geneva)

Tuesday 8 July

Group C: Germany vs Denmark (18:00, Basel)

Saturday 12 July

Group C: Poland vs Denmark (21:00, Lucerne)

Kick-off times CET

How Denmark qualified

Group A2 runners-up: 3-1 a vs Czechia, 4-2 h vs Belgium, 0-2 h vs Spain, 2-3 a vs Spain, 3-0 a vs Belgium, 2-0 h vs Czechia

Top scorers: Janni Thomsen, Amalie Vangsgaard 3

Women's EURO: Great Denmark goals

Denmark's pedigree



Women's EURO best: Runners-up (2017)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 runners-up

Key fact

Qualified for all eight tournaments since the introduction of the group stage.

Denmark coach: Andrée Jeglertz

A defender who was capped at Under-21 level for Sweden, Jeglertz became player-coach of Gimonäs in 2003 and a year later entered management full time with Umeå women. They were defending the UEFA Women's Cup title and with newly-arrived Marta in his squad, Jeglertz ensured they retained the trophy. In all Jeglertz won four Swedish titles (and a domestic double in 2007) and reached two more UEFA Women's Cup finals with Umeå before switching to Djurgården men.

In 2010 Jeglertz became coach of Finland women, competing at UEFA Women's EURO 2013. He stepped down in 2016 and took charge of Umeå men between 2017 and 2018, then working as assistant coach of Canada women before taking charge of Linköping in 2021. He was appointed by Denmark in 2023, overseeing their progress to UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

2017 flashback: How Denmark ended Germany reign

Denmark Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

18 Katrine Pedersen

Most final tournament goals

3 Merete Pedersen, Johanna Rasmussen

Denmark tickets for Women's EURO 2025

