England at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

England won their first major title with their memorable home run at UEFA Women's EURO 2022, beating Germany after extra time in front of a record competition crowd at Wembley to go one better than in 1984 and 2009. Now, having also won the inaugural Women's Finalissima against Brazil and reached the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final, England are aiming to retain their European title, returning stars from 2022 like Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze joined by newer talents including Lauren James and Jess Park.

What group will England be in at Women's EURO 2025?

England are in Group D alongside France, Netherlands and Wales.

England's Group D fixtures

Saturday 5 July

Group D: France vs England (21:00, Zurich)

Wednesday 9 July

Group D: England vs Netherlands (18:00, Zurich)

Sunday 13 July

Group D: England vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Kick-off times CET

How England qualified

Group A3 runners-up: 1-1 h vs Sweden, 2-0 a vs Republic of Ireland, 1-2 h vs France, 2-1 a vs France, 2-1 h vs Republic of Ireland, 0-0 a vs Sweden

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3

Women's EURO: Great England goals

England's pedigree



Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)

2023 Women's Finalissima: Winners

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 runners-up

Key fact

Coach Sarina Wiegman has won the last two Women's EUROs, with her native Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022, both times as hosts.

England coach: Sarina Wiegman

Even before her stellar coaching career, Wiegman was a trailblazing player, honed at the famed North Caroline Tar Heels college program alongside the likes of Mia Hamm and Kristine Lilly, and winning the Dutch title with Ter Leede as well as representing Netherlands 104 times (with 99 official caps) over a 14-year period. She retired from playing in 2003 and three years later became Ter Leede coach, winning the 2006/07 Dutch double before switching to Den Haag, where she also claim league and cup honours in 2011/12, and another Dutch Cup the next season.

In 2014, Wiegman became Netherlands assistant coach and also gained experience with Sparta Rotterdam men. Having been interim Netherlands head coach in 2015 between the tenures of Roger Reijners and Arjan van de Laan, Wiegman took full charge at the start of 2017, a year in which they were to host UEFA Women's EURO, which they won with victories in all six games amid a tide of national excitement.

Two years later Netherlands confirmed their new status by reaching the FIFA Women's World Cup final and also got to the 2021 Olympic quarter-finals before Wiegman switched to England, again fewer than 12 months before they were to host Women's EURO. Once again, Wiegman took them to victory in front of record-breaking crowds, and in 2023, after beating Brazil to win the first Women's Finalissima, also led England to their first World Cup final. Wiegman has been named FIFA's coach of the year four times and also won the former UEFA award for 2021/22 and 2022/23.

All of England's Women's EURO 2022 goals

England Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

15 Karen Carney

Most final tournament goals

6 Beth Mead

England tickets for Women's EURO 2025

