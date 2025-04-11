Finland at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Finland were surprise semi-finalists when they qualified for the first time at UEFA Women's EURO 2005 and topped their group four years later as hosts before losing to England in the last eight. They went out in the group stage in 2013 and 2022 but will aim to put that right this time with the goals of Linda Sällström remaining as crucial as ever.

What group will Finland be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Finland are in Group A alongside Switzerland, Iceland and Norway.

Finland's Group A fixtures

Wednesday 2 July

Iceland vs Finland (18:00, Thun)

Sunday 6 July

Norway vs Finland (18:00, Sion)

Thursday 10 July

Finland vs Switzerland (21:00, Geneva)

Kick-off times CET

How Finland qualified

Group A1 fourth place: 0-4 a vs Norway, 2-1 h vs Italy, 0-1 a vs Netherlands, 1-1 h vs Netherlands, 1-1 h vs Norway, 0-4 a vs Italy

Play-offs: 6-0 agg vs Montenegro (1-0 a, 5-0 h), 2-0 agg vs Scotland (0-0 a, 2-0 h)

Top scorers: Nea Lehtola, Ema Koivisto, Jutta Rantala, Linda Sällström 2

Women's EURO: Great Finland goals

Finland's pedigree

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2005)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group B2 winners (promoted)

Key fact

Their semi-final run in 2005 was on debut.

Finland coach: Marko Saloranta

Saloranta played 324 matches for Maskun Palloseura, and it was there that he began his coaching career before entering women's football in 2002 when he took charge of Raisio. In 2005 he moved to Honka Espoo, winning three straight league titles between 2006 and 2008.

Saloranta had also joined Michael Käld's Finland national coaching set-up and was an assistant when they reached the UEFA Women's EURO 2009 quarter-finals as hosts. Saloranta became Finland women's Under-17 and U16 head coach in 2011, and in 2018 his side qualified for their first Women's U17 EURO, finishing third and earning a place at that year's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

He also remained part of the senior set-up, including at Women's EURO 2013 and 2022, with a spell as interim coach in 2017. After Anna Signeul's departure following EURO 2022, Saloranta again took temporary charge before being confirmed in the role on a permanent basis, overseeing their progress to their latest EURO finals.

Finland Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

8 Jessica Julin, Laura Österberg Kalmari, Anne Mäkinen, Tiina Salmén, Sanna Talonen-Torstensson, Petra Vaelma, Anna Westerlund

Most final tournament goals

4 Laura Österberg Kalmari

Finland tickets for Women's EURO 2025

