France at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

France are always among the pre-tournaments favourites at major events thanks to their huge base of talent, many of whom have tasted international success at youth level or with Lyon, but are yet to land a big senior trophy; indeed they had never made a UEFA Women's EURO semi-final before 2022. However, a promising FIFA Women's World Cup where they lost only in an epic shoot-out to hosts Australia in the last eight was followed by France reaching their first senior final in the UEFA Women's Nations League. Although Hervé Renard stepped down as coach after last summer's home Oympics, Laurent Bonadei's promotion ensured continuity.

What group will France be in at Women's EURO 2025?

France are in Group D alongside England, Netherlands and Wales.

France's Group D fixtures

Saturday 5 July

France vs England (21:00, Zurich)

Wednesday 9 July

France vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Sunday 13 July

Netherlands vs France (21:00, Basel)

Kick-off times CET

Women's EURO 2025 schedule

How France qualified

Group A3 winners: 1-0 h vs Republic of Ireland, 1-0 a vs Sweden, 2-1 a vs England, 1-2 h vs England, 2-1 h vs Sweden, 1-3 a vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto 3

Women's EURO: Great France goals

France's pedigree



Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Quarter-finals

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Finals, runners-up

2024 Olympics: Quarter-finals (hosts)

﻿Key fact

Since an eight-team Women's EURO was introduced in 1997, France had gone out in the last eight every time before making the 2022 semis by beating holders Netherlands in extra time.

Women's EURO 2025: All you need to know

France coach: Laurent Bonadei

Bonadei was appointed coach following the 2024 Olympics, taking over from Renard, for who he had been assistant coach for both the runs to the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals and France's first senior final, in the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League. Prior to the France role, Bonadei had assisted Renard with the Saudi Arabia men's team between 2019 and 2023, acting as temporary head coach for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, which the regular No1 opted to use to give opportunities to younger players as well as his own deputy.

Bonadei had a long playing career in France's lower leagues and began coaching in 2003 with the Nice men's Under-16 team. He moved on to Nancy's youth set-up and briefly assisted Renard for the first time with Angola in 2010. Following a spell with the Paris Saint-Germain youth set-up, Bonadei was Nice reserve coach between 2015 and 2019 before linking up with Renard again.

2022 quarter-final highlights: France 1-0 Netherlands (aet)

France Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

17 Sandrine Soubeyrand

Most final tournament goals

4 Marinette Pichon, Angélique Roujas

France tickets for Women's EURO 2025

The latest UEFA Women's EURO 2025 ticket information can be found here.

Get the Women's EURO app