Italy at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Italy's two UEFA Women's EURO finals came in the 1990s and they have fallen in the group stage of the last two editions as well as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Nevertheless, they topped a qualifying group containing Netherlands, Norway and Finland, and have the ability in their squad for a long run in Switzerland.

What group will Italy be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Italy are in Group B alongside Spain, Belgium and Portugal.

Italy's Group B fixtures

Thursday 3 July

Belgium vs Italy (18:00, Sion)

Monday 7 July

Portugal vs Italy (21:00, Geneva)

Friday 11 July

Italy vs Spain (21:00, Bern)

Kick-off times CET

How Italy qualified

Group A1 winners: 2-0 h vs Netherlands, 1-2 a vs Finland, 0-0 a vs Norway, 1-1 h vs Norway, 0-0 a vs Netherlands, 4-0 h vs Finland

Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3

Women's EURO: Great Italy goals

Italy's pedigree



Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up

﻿Key fact

Until going out in the group stage in 2017, Italy had never failed to make the last eight.

Italy coach: Andrea Soncin

Soncin had a 22-year playing career as a striker, making more than 500 appearances and scoring over 150 goals for a wide variety of clubs at many levels of Italian football, including in Serie A for Venezia, Perugia, Atalanta (having won Serie B in 2005/06) and Ascoli. He began coaching with Venezia's Primavera squad in 2017, moving into the senior set-up in 2020.

Soncin became Venezia Primavera head coach in 2021, also having caretaker spells at the senior helm in 2022 and 2023. In September of the latter year he left Venezia to become Italy women's coach, helping them top a UEFA Women's EURO 2025 group including Netherlands, Norway and Finland.

Italy vs Spain: 1997 semi-finals flashback

Italy Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

19 Patrizia Panico

Most final tournament goals

8 Carolina Morace

