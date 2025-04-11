Italy at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets
Friday, April 11, 2025
Two-time runners-up Italy topped a qualifying group containing Netherlands, Norway and Finland.
Italy's two UEFA Women's EURO finals came in the 1990s and they have fallen in the group stage of the last two editions as well as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Nevertheless, they topped a qualifying group containing Netherlands, Norway and Finland, and have the ability in their squad for a long run in Switzerland.
What group will Italy be in at Women's EURO 2025?
Italy are in Group B alongside Spain, Belgium and Portugal.
Italy's Group B fixtures
Thursday 3 July
Belgium vs Italy (18:00, Sion)
Monday 7 July
Portugal vs Italy (21:00, Geneva)
Friday 11 July
Italy vs Spain (21:00, Bern)
Kick-off times CET
How Italy qualified
Group A1 winners: 2-0 h vs Netherlands, 1-2 a vs Finland, 0-0 a vs Norway, 1-1 h vs Norway, 0-0 a vs Netherlands, 4-0 h vs Finland
Top scorer: Manuela Giugliano 3
Italy's pedigree
Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1993, 1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Group stage
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Group stage
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 runners-up
Key fact
Until going out in the group stage in 2017, Italy had never failed to make the last eight.
Italy coach: Andrea Soncin
Soncin had a 22-year playing career as a striker, making more than 500 appearances and scoring over 150 goals for a wide variety of clubs at many levels of Italian football, including in Serie A for Venezia, Perugia, Atalanta (having won Serie B in 2005/06) and Ascoli. He began coaching with Venezia's Primavera squad in 2017, moving into the senior set-up in 2020.
Soncin became Venezia Primavera head coach in 2021, also having caretaker spells at the senior helm in 2022 and 2023. In September of the latter year he left Venezia to become Italy women's coach, helping them top a UEFA Women's EURO 2025 group including Netherlands, Norway and Finland.
Italy Women's EURO stats
Most final tournament appearances
19 Patrizia Panico
Most final tournament goals
8 Carolina Morace
Italy tickets for Women's EURO 2025
The latest UEFA Women's EURO 2025 ticket information can be found here.