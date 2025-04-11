Norway at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Norway were European champions in 1987 and 1993, FIFA Women's World Cup winners in 1995 and Olympic gold medallists in 2000 but it has now been a quarter-century wait for another major honour, though they were EURO runners-up in 2005 and 2013. They were knocked out in the group stage in the last two Women's EUROs, in 2022 following an 8-0 loss to England with a decisive 1-0 defeat by Austria, but a squad that can potentially boast Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg, Frida Maanum and Guto Reiten are still a match for anyone.

What group will Norway be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Norway are in Group A alongside Switzerland, Iceland and Finland.

Norway's Group A fixtures

Wednesday 2 July

Switzerland vs Norway (21:00, Basel)

Sunday 6 July

Norway vs Finland (18:00, Sion)

Thursday 10 July

Norway vs Iceland (21:00, Thun)

Kick-off times CET

Women's EURO 2025 schedule

How Norway qualified

Group A1 third place: 4-0 h vs Finland, 0-1 a vs Netherlands, 0-0 h vs Italy, 1-1 a vs Italy, 1-1 a vs Finland, 1-1 h vs Netherlands

Play-offs: 14-0 agg vs Albania (5-0 a, 9-0 h), 7-0 agg vs Northern Ireland (4-0 a, 3-0 h)

Top scorer: Frida Maanum 7

Women's EURO: Great Norway goals

Norway's pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners x 2 (1987, 1993)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A2 third place

Key fact

Only three times since 1987 have Norway not reached at least the European Championship semis, in 1997, 2017 and 2022.

Norway coach: Gemma Grainger

Grainger became Norway's first non-Scandinavian head coach at the start of 2024. She entered coaching aged 20 as Middlesbrough girls centre of excellence coach and technical director, and in 2007 joined England's Football Association (FA). In nearly 14 years with the FA her achievements including coaching teams to the 2013 WU19 EURO final and 2015 WU17 EURO bronze, qualifying for World Cups both times.

Grainger left the FA in 2021 to become Wales head coach, the role she left to take over Norway last year. She has also worked as a technical observer for UEFA and FIFA.

Norway Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

20 Solveig Gulbrandsen

Most final tournament goals

5 Solveig Gulbrandsen

Norway tickets for Women's EURO 2025

