Spain at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets
Friday, April 11, 2025
They have won the FIFA Women's World Cup and UEFA Women's Nations League; now will Spain claim their first UEFA Women's EURO title?
This is the last current UEFA national-team tournament – women's or men's, senior or youth, football or futsal – that Spain have not won and the know they have a great chance of putting that right. They won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, beating European champions England in the final, and followed that up by claiming the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League title. With Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas just two of many world-class talents they can call upon, Spain now aim to become only the second nation to follow a World Cup win with a EURO triumph after Germany in both 2005 and 2009.
What group will Spain be in at Women's EURO 2025?
Spain are in Group B alongside Italy, Belgium and Portugal.
Spain's Group B fixtures
Thursday 3 July
Spain vs Portugal (21:00, Bern)
Monday 7 July
Spain vs Belgium (18:00, Thun)
Friday 11 July
Italy vs Spain (21:00, Bern)
Kick-off times CET
How Spain qualified
Group A2 winners: 7-0 a vs Belgium, 3-1 h vs Czechia, 2-0 a vs Denmark, 3-2 h vs Denmark, 1-2 a vs Czechia, 2-0 h vs Belgium
Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3
Spain's pedigree
Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)
Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Winners
2024 Olympics: Fourth place
Key fact
Since 2022 Spain have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Nations League, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.
Spain coach: Montse Tomé
Tomé, assistant coach during the 2023 World Cup win, took charge after those finals, the first woman to hold the role, and under her command Spain won the first UEFA Women's Nations League and then reached the 2024 Olympic semi-finals on debut. As a player she won the league with Levante and also had spell at Oviedo Moderno (now Real Oviedo) and Barcelona, while Tomé was in the Spain team that reached the 2000 UEFA European Women's Under-18 Championship final and was capped at senior level.
Tomé retired in 2012 and was working as a PE teacher while also taking a Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) coaching course for ex-players. There she connected with Jorge Vilda, who made Tomé his assistant as Spain coach in 2018; she was also alongside him when they won that year's WU19 EURO and also had a brief spell as WU17 head coach in 2019 and 2020.
Spain Women's EURO stats
Most final tournament appearances
12 Irene Paredes
Most final tournament goals
3 Ángeles Parejo
Spain tickets for Women's EURO 2025
The latest UEFA Women's EURO 2025 ticket information can be found here.