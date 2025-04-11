Spain at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

This is the last current UEFA national-team tournament – women's or men's, senior or youth, football or futsal – that Spain have not won and the know they have a great chance of putting that right. They won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, beating European champions England in the final, and followed that up by claiming the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League title. With Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas just two of many world-class talents they can call upon, Spain now aim to become only the second nation to follow a World Cup win with a EURO triumph after Germany in both 2005 and 2009.

What group will Spain be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Spain are in Group B alongside Italy, Belgium and Portugal.

Spain's Group B fixtures

Thursday 3 July

Spain vs Portugal (21:00, Bern)

Monday 7 July

Spain vs Belgium (18:00, Thun)

Friday 11 July

Italy vs Spain (21:00, Bern)

Kick-off times CET

Women's EURO 2025 schedule

How Spain qualified

Group A2 winners: 7-0 a vs Belgium, 3-1 h vs Czechia, 2-0 a vs Denmark, 3-2 h vs Denmark, 1-2 a vs Czechia, 2-0 h vs Belgium

Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3

Women's EURO: Great Spain goals

Spain's pedigree



Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (1997)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Winners

2024 Olympics: Fourth place

Key fact

Since 2022 Spain have won the FIFA Women's World Cup, UEFA Women's Nations League, FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups and Women's U19 and U17 EUROs.

Women's EURO 2025: All you need to know

Spain coach: Montse Tomé

Tomé, assistant coach during the 2023 World Cup win, took charge after those finals, the first woman to hold the role, and under her command Spain won the first UEFA Women's Nations League and then reached the 2024 Olympic semi-finals on debut. As a player she won the league with Levante and also had spell at Oviedo Moderno (now Real Oviedo) and Barcelona, while Tomé was in the Spain team that reached the 2000 UEFA European Women's Under-18 Championship final and was capped at senior level.

Tomé retired in 2012 and was working as a PE teacher while also taking a Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) coaching course for ex-players. There she connected with Jorge Vilda, who made Tomé his assistant as Spain coach in 2018; she was also alongside him when they won that year's WU19 EURO and also had a brief spell as WU17 head coach in 2019 and 2020.

Women's Nations League final highlights: Spain 2-0 France

Spain Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

12 Irene Paredes

Most final tournament goals

3 Ángeles Parejo

Spain tickets for Women's EURO 2025

The latest UEFA Women's EURO 2025 ticket information can be found here.

Get the Women's EURO app