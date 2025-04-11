Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Sweden at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Friday, April 11, 2025

Sweden are regularly in the later stages of major tournament but are still looking for a first title since 1984.

Sweden celebrate their play-off win against Serbia
Sweden celebrate their play-off win against Serbia Getty Images Sport

Sweden won the first UEFA Women's EURO in 1984 but have lost in six major finals since in their search for a second big title. Semi-finalists at both EURO 2022 and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Sweden have consistently performed well in major tournaments since Peter Gerhardsson took charge in 2017 – just as they did under predecessor Pia Sundhage – with plenty of younger players coming through to supplement established names like Magdalena Eriksson, Stina Blackstenius and Fridolina Rolfö.

What group will Sweden be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Sweden are in Group C alongside Germany, Denmark and Poland.

Sweden's Group C fixtures

Friday 4 July
Denmark v Sweden (18:00, Geneva)

Tuesday 8 July
Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Lucerne)

Saturday 12 July
Sweden vs Germany (21:00, Zurich)

Kick-off times CET

Women's EURO 2025 schedule

How Sweden qualified

Group A3 third place: 1-1 a vs England, 0-1 h vs France, 3-0 a vs Republic of Ireland, 1-0 h vs Republic of Ireland, 1-2 a vs France, 0-0 h vs England
Play-offs: 12-0 agg vs Luxembourg (4-0 a, 8-0 h), 8-0 agg vs Serbia (2-0 a, 6-0 h)
Top scorers: Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 4

Women's EURO: Great Sweden goals

Sweden's pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)
Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Third place
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 third place

Key fact

Winners of the inaugural EURO in 1984 and runners-up in 1987, 1995 and 2001, Sweden were also World Cup finalists in 2003 and Olympic silver medallists in 2016 and 2021.

Women's EURO 2025: All you need to know

Sweden coach: Peter Gerhardsson

Gerhardsson played for Upsala, Hammarby (helping them to their first-ever top-two Allsvenskan finish in 1982), Vasalund and Enköping as well as being capped by Sweden at Under-21 and youth level. Working as a PE teacher, Gerhardsson's coaching career began in 1993 Upsala and BKV Norrtälje before he switched to women's football with Bälinge.

Returning to the men's game, Gerhardsson was an assistant at Enköping and Helsingborg either side of a spell coaching Sweden men's youth national teams, before taking over at Häcken in 2009, winning the 2015/16 Swedish Cup. At the end of 2016 Gerhardsson was appointed to succeed Pia Sundhage as Sweden women's coach after EURO 2017, and in his time in charge has led them to 2021 Olympic silver, World Cup third places in 2019 and 2023, and also the EURO 2022 semis. He will step down after Women's EURO 2025 with Tony Gustavsson taking over.

Sweden Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

19 Caroline Seger

Most final tournament goals

8 Lotta Schelin

Sweden tickets for Women's EURO 2025

The latest UEFA Women's EURO 2025 ticket information can be found here.

Get the Women's EURO app
© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, April 11, 2025