Sweden at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets
Friday, April 11, 2025
Sweden are regularly in the later stages of major tournament but are still looking for a first title since 1984.
Sweden won the first UEFA Women's EURO in 1984 but have lost in six major finals since in their search for a second big title. Semi-finalists at both EURO 2022 and the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Sweden have consistently performed well in major tournaments since Peter Gerhardsson took charge in 2017 – just as they did under predecessor Pia Sundhage – with plenty of younger players coming through to supplement established names like Magdalena Eriksson, Stina Blackstenius and Fridolina Rolfö.
What group will Sweden be in at Women's EURO 2025?
Sweden are in Group C alongside Germany, Denmark and Poland.
Sweden's Group C fixtures
Friday 4 July
Denmark v Sweden (18:00, Geneva)
Tuesday 8 July
Poland vs Sweden (21:00, Lucerne)
Saturday 12 July
Sweden vs Germany (21:00, Zurich)
Kick-off times CET
How Sweden qualified
Group A3 third place: 1-1 a vs England, 0-1 h vs France, 3-0 a vs Republic of Ireland, 1-0 h vs Republic of Ireland, 1-2 a vs France, 0-0 h vs England
Play-offs: 12-0 agg vs Luxembourg (4-0 a, 8-0 h), 8-0 agg vs Serbia (2-0 a, 6-0 h)
Top scorers: Filippa Angeldahl, Stina Blackstenius, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 4
Sweden's pedigree
Women's EURO best: Winners (1984)
Women's EURO 2022: Semi-finals
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Third place
2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4 third place
Key fact
Winners of the inaugural EURO in 1984 and runners-up in 1987, 1995 and 2001, Sweden were also World Cup finalists in 2003 and Olympic silver medallists in 2016 and 2021.
Sweden coach: Peter Gerhardsson
Gerhardsson played for Upsala, Hammarby (helping them to their first-ever top-two Allsvenskan finish in 1982), Vasalund and Enköping as well as being capped by Sweden at Under-21 and youth level. Working as a PE teacher, Gerhardsson's coaching career began in 1993 Upsala and BKV Norrtälje before he switched to women's football with Bälinge.
Returning to the men's game, Gerhardsson was an assistant at Enköping and Helsingborg either side of a spell coaching Sweden men's youth national teams, before taking over at Häcken in 2009, winning the 2015/16 Swedish Cup. At the end of 2016 Gerhardsson was appointed to succeed Pia Sundhage as Sweden women's coach after EURO 2017, and in his time in charge has led them to 2021 Olympic silver, World Cup third places in 2019 and 2023, and also the EURO 2022 semis. He will step down after Women's EURO 2025 with Tony Gustavsson taking over.
Sweden Women's EURO stats
Most final tournament appearances
19 Caroline Seger
Most final tournament goals
8 Lotta Schelin
Sweden tickets for Women's EURO 2025
