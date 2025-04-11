Switzerland at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

The last two UEFA Women's EURO hosts, Netherlands and England, have ended up winning the title. Switzerland, who had never qualified before those last two editions and went out in the group stage each time, know emulating both sets of Lionesses will be no easy task, but having reached the FIFA Women's World Cup knockouts for the second time in 2023, and with the experienced Pia Sundhage at the helm, the hosts cannot be ruled out, especially with a crop of young talent coming through to join the experienced likes of Ramona Bachmann, Ana Maria Crnogorčević, Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz.

What group will Switzerland be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Switzerland are in Group A alongside Iceland, Norway and Finland.

Switzerland's Group A fixtures

Wednesday 2 July

Switzerland vs Norway (21:00, Basel)

Sunday 6 July

Switzerland vs Iceland (21:00, Bern)



Thursday 10 July

Finland vs Switzerland (21:00, Geneva)

Kick-off times CET

How Switzerland qualified

Qualified automatically as hosts

Group B1 winners (promoted): 3-1 h vs Türkiye, 4-0 a vs Azerbaijan, 2-1 h vs Hungary, 0-1 a vs Hungary, 2-0 a vs Türkiye, 3-0 h vs Azerbaijan

Top scorer: Viola Calligaris 3

Switzerland's pedigree



Women's EURO best: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Group stage

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Round of 16

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A4, fourth place

﻿Key fact

Topped their group at the 2023 World Cup ahead of Norway and co-hosts New Zealand, who they eliminated with a Matchday 3 0-0 draw.

Switzerland coach: Pia Sundhage

One of the all-time greats as a player, Sundhage has proved just as successful in coaching. Capped 146 times and scoring 75 goals for Sweden, converting the winning penalty in the shoot-out to beat England in the inaugural Women's EURO final of 1984 and reaching the 1987 final and inaugural 1991 World Cup semis, Sundhage scored prolifically for Falköping, Jitex (winning four Swedish titles and two Swedish Cups), Öster, Lazio, Stattena and Hammarby, adding two more Swedish Cups with the latter.

Having gained player-coaching experience at Hammarby, Sundhage worked as an assistant manager in Sweden and the United States before her first head role at Boston Breakers in 2003, topping the last WUSA regular season table and being named coach of the year. She moved on to Norway's Kolbotn and Örebro in her homeland before assisting Marika Domanski-Lyfors in coaching hosts China at the 2007 World Cup.

Following that tournament, Sundhage was appointed coach of the US, for whom she had acted as a scout when they won 2004 Olympic gold. With her charisma and habit of breaking out her guitar, she was a huge success, winning two more Olympic golds in 2008 and 2012 and only losing the 2011 World Cup final on penalties before leaving to coach Sweden ahead of their home Women's EURO 2013. They made the semi-finals and earned a surprise 2016 Olympic silver before Sundhage switched to coaching the Sweden U17s in 2017. A year later she took over the Brazil team, winning the 2022 Copa América Femenina, and in 2024 Switzerland appointed Sundhage ahead of their own home Women's EURO the following year.

Switzerland Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

6 Eseosa Aigbogun, Ramona Bachmann, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Noelle Maritz, Gaëlle Thalmann, Lia Wälti

Most final tournament goals

2 Ramona Bachmann

