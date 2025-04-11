Wales at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Wales had been getting closer to qualifying for a major tournament in recent years with some strong group performances and then making the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup play-offs, losing in extra time to Switzerland. Nevertheless, the celebrations that followed the win in the Republic of Ireland that took Wales to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 showed just what an achievement this was, the festivities led by Jess Fishlock, whose Wales debut came in 2006 (coincidentally away to Switzerland) and has been their talisman in recent years. The draw could not have given them a tougher debut, however.

What group will Wales be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Wales are in Group D alongside France, England and Netherlands.

Wales' Group D fixtures

Saturday 5 July

Wales vs Netherlands (18:00, Lucerne)

Wednesday 9 July

France vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Sunday 13 July

England vs Wales (21:00, St.Gallen)

Kick-off times CET

Women's EURO 2025 schedule

How Wales qualified

Group B4 winners: 4-0 h vs Croatia, 6-0 a vs Kosovo, 1-1 h vs Ukraine, 2-2 a vs Ukraine, 3-0 a vs Croatia, 2-0 h vs Kosovo

Play-offs: 3-2 agg vs Slovakia (1-2 a, 2-0 aet h), 3-2 agg vs Republic of Ireland (1-1 h, 2-1 a)

Top scorer: Jess Fishlock 6

Wales' pedigree

Women's EURO best: Never previously qualified

Women's EURO 2022: Did not qualify

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A3 fourth place (relegated)

Key fact

Making a major tournament debut having only previously got into the play-offs for the 2023 World Cup.

Wales coach: Rhian Wilkinson

Long-time Canadian international Wilkinson was appointed Wales coach in 2024, and in her first campaign led them to their historic qualification for the following year's Women's EURO final tournament. Wilkinson lived in Wales, her mother's country of birth, for a year as a child while her father played rugby union for Canada. Following in his footsteps, albeit in a different sport, Wilkinson was capped 181 times between 2003 and 2017, winning two Olympic bronze medals, and played for Ottawa Fury, Norway's Team Strømmen (renamed LSK Kvinner during her spell and crowned champions in her final year of 2012), Boston Breakers, Laval Comets and Portland Thorns.

After retiring from playing, Wilkinson gained coaching experience at University of Tennessee, who she had represented as a student, and led the Canada Under-17 and U20 teams, later also joining the senior set-up. When Hege Riise was named England interim and Great Britain 2021 Olympic coach, she was assisted by Wilkinson, who then spent 2022 leading Portland Thorns to the NWSL title, her last role prior to taking over at Wales.

Wales Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

N/A

Most final tournament goals

N/A

Wales tickets for Women's EURO 2025

