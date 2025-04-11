Belgium at Women's EURO 2025: Fixtures, stats, coach, tickets

Belgium rose to prominence during the long tenure of coach Ives Serneels, who gave way to Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir in January, spearheaded by prolific forwards Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman. The Red Flames reached their first major final tournament by qualifying for UEFA Women's EURO 2017, and then beat Italy to reach the quarter-finals in 2022, when goalkeeper Nicky Evrard stood out. They missed a FIFA Women's World Cup debut in 2023 in the play-offs but are now aiming to again make their mark on the European stage.

What group will Belgium be in at Women's EURO 2025?

Belgium are in Group B alongside Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Belgium's Group B fixtures

Thursday 3 July

Belgium vs Italy (18:00, Sion)

Monday 7 July

Spain vs Belgium (18:00, Thun)

Friday 11 July

Portugal vs Belgium (21:00, Sion)

Kick-off times CET

How Belgium qualified

Group A2 third place: 0-7 h vs Spain, 2-4 a vs Denmark, 2-1 a vs Czechia, 1-1 h vs Czechia, 0-3 h vs Denmark, 0-2 a vs Spain

Play-offs: 5-0 agg vs Greece (0-0 a, 5-0 h), 4-1 agg vs Ukraine (2-0 a, 2-1 h)

Top scorer: Tessa Wullaert 5

Belgium's pedigree

Women's EURO best: Quarter-finals (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Did not qualify

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Group A1 third place

Key fact

Finished above Iceland and Italy in their 2022 group to earn their first women's senior knockout tie, losing to an added-time Sweden goal.

Women's EURO: Great Belgium goals

Belgium coach: Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir

Gunnarsdóttir took charge of Belgium in January following the departure of Ives Serneels, who had been at the helm since 2011. A player with Valur and Stjarnan in her native Iceland, Gunnarsdóttir became a youth coach with the first of those clubs while still only 16, spending nine successful and trophy-filled years with various age groups.

In 2001 Gunnarsdóttir became ÍBV head coach aged 24 and after a brief spell with the Breidablik youth team, took the helm of Valur in 2002, winning league titles in all four of her seasons in charge as well as reaching the 2005/06 UEFA Women's Cup quarter-finals. She also gained experience coaching the Iceland Under-21 team and in 2009 moved to Sweden to take over at Kristianstad, where she remained until 2023, reaching two cup finals. Having had two games as Iceland head coach in 2006 on an interim basis, Belgium gave her the chance to lead them at Women's EURO 2025.

Belgium Women's EURO stats

Most final tournament appearances

7 Janice Cayman, Tine De Caigny, Davina Philtjens, Tessa Wullaert

Most final tournament goals

2 Janice Cayman

