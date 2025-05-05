Public viewing at UEFA Women's EURO 2025

The term 'Public Screening' refers to the showing of televised football matches outside of the domestic environment, for example by a football club, a school, a city or an event agency. Such public screening events are subject to a specific authorisation from the organiser of the football match in question. In the case of UEFA Women's EURO 2025, UEFA.

As was the case for previous UEFA EUROs, UEFA offers the opportunity for interested third parties to request a public screening authorisation. A brief summary of the related conditions as well as the application process can be found below, with more detailed information available in the supporting documentation.

Terms & Conditions

It is important to note that in certain countries UEFA will grant public screening authorisations directly whereas in some countries it is the official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner who will issue the authorisation (either directly or via a third party acting on its behalf). In these countries, specific terms and conditions / fees for public screenings may apply. Organisers of public screenings staged in such countries should contact the relevant official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner for more information. Information on the countries concerned will be published in due course.

1. The below information only relates to countries where authorisations are granted directly by UEFA.

1.1 Terms and conditions

A UEFA Women's EURO 2025 public screening authorisation is subject to certain terms and conditions (available at the bottom of this page). These terms and conditions are the legal framework of the programme and are binding for all parties that apply for a public screening authorisation. You are strongly advised to read and make yourself familiar with UEFA's public screening terms and conditions before requesting an authorisation.

Some elements to highlight in respect of the applicable terms and conditions are:

• Public screening authorisations are granted for the duration of the tournament. It is at the organiser's discretion to decide how many matches will be screened;

• UEFA Women's EURO 2025 public screening authorisations are free of charge;

• The organiser is responsible (at its own cost) for all organisational matters connected to the public screening as well as obtaining (and paying for) all necessary local permits and authorisations required to organise and operate a public screening;

• Organisers may not present their public screening event as official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 events or in any other way that creates an official association with UEFA and/or UEFA Women's EURO 2025. As a result, organisers may not use any UEFA and or UEFA Women's EURO 2025 logos/marks;

• Sponsorship opportunities for commercial public screenings can only be offered to the official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 partners;

• In order to protect the official partners of UEFA Women's EURO 2025, a 'protected window' applies during which any on-screen activation (e.g. advertising) is restricted to the official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 partners; and

• Organisers may not alter/modify the TV signal of the official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner whose signal must be used at the public screening event.

1.2 Special cases

Bars/hotels/restaurants

Commercial premises (e.g. bars/hotels/restaurants) that normally show sports programming on screens in their premises and have all the necessary local authorisations to do so (including a ‘commercial premises' TV subscription from the relevant broadcaster) do not require a public screening authorisation from UEFA, provided that the screenings are not sponsored and no entry fee is charged to attend the screening of the matches.

Small-scale events

Although considered public screenings, UEFA will not require small scale events to apply for an authorisation where both of the following apply:

- the event's maximum capacity at any given time is 300 people or less; and

- there is no commercial activation (e.g. sponsorship activities or charging admission fees)

Organisers of such events do still need to ensure that they comply with UEFA public screening terms and conditions and obtain all applicable local permits and authorisations. Furthermore, UEFA reserves the right to withdraw this automatic consent for such public screenings where the organiser does not comply with UEFA public screening terms and conditions and/or does not have the necessary local permits and authorisations.

Movie Theatres/Auditoriums

Public screening events taking place in commercial premises which are part of commercial chains and which are capable of screening contents to the general public (e.g. movie theatres, auditoriums), will not be allowed save as otherwise agreed by UEFA in writing at its sole discretion.

1.3 Practical matters

Management of requests

CAA Eleven, UEFA's exclusive commercial agent of UEFA Women's EURO 2025 will deal with all requests. For requesting a UEFA Women's EURO 2025 public screening authorisation or any question to which you cannot find the answer to in the supporting documentation, please email CAA Eleven at publicscreeningWEURO2025@CAA11.com.

Timelines

• 25 June 2025: application deadline.

• 2 July 2025: opening match UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

• 27 July 2025: UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final.

2. The below information relates to countries where authorisations are issued directly by or on behalf of the official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner.

For countries where authorisations are issued directly by or on behalf of the official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner, please inform yourself of any additional or different terms and conditions/ fees that may apply in that specific country. Information on the countries concerned and on who to contact will be published in due course.