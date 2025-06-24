Women's EURO 2025: Germany coach Christian Wück on his new-look side and getting the fans on-side

Appointed in 2024, Germany coach Christian Wück is at his first UEFA Women's EURO, but has plenty of finals experience from his long spell with the Under-17 team, plus national-team greats Maren Meinert and Saskia Bartusiak on his staff.

Germany have won eight Women's EUROs and two FIFA World Cups, but have not added to their trophy tally since 2013, a situation that former Nürnberg, Karlsruher, Wolfsburg and Arminia Bielefeld midfielder Wück is hoping to change. Moreover, he is hoping that his new-look team can spark the imagination of the German public.

On Germany's strengths

We have a high level of individual quality in the squad. We have a bit of a disadvantage in the sense that we are managing quite a significant transition. Some of our players have retired. We've given a lot of young talents the opportunity to prove themselves internationally.

Football is a team sport. We don’t want to place the responsibility on only one or two shoulders, but on several. We have two captains in Giulia Gwinn and Janina Minge. They are incredibly important to me as a link to the team. But the two of them don’t have to do it alone.

Wück's Germany Women's EURO draw reaction

On the pressure of leading the eight-time champions

Times have changed a bit. It’s now 12 years since we last won a major title. Everything has become tighter. The other nations have become very strong, maybe even caught up.

I do believe that as a football nation, Germany always belongs at least to the extended circle of favourites. From the beginning, I’ve said that I want to plant a sense of belief in the team, that they are capable of really making it all the way to the end and maybe then winning that title and lifting that trophy.

Germany captains Giulia Gwinn (left) and Janina Minge Getty Images

On Germany's target for the finals

There are several goals. First of all, I think it’s important that we get the nation behind us; that we play football the German way. That means we want to excite our fans. The easiest way to do that is through success, through victories. But I also think the way we play football on the pitch will be important – success at the EURO will be judged not only by winning the title at the end but also by whether we inspired people, whether we created a connection with the German people.

We’ve already set some things in motion. We’ve implemented a new style of play. And I think everyone who has taken a bit of an interest in us has already seen that we’re on a path that’s heading in the right direction.