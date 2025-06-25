Women's EURO 2025: Iceland coach Thorsteinn Halldórsson looks forward with hope

Thorsteinn Halldórsson took charge of Iceland in 2021, and was in charge for UEFA Women's EURO 2022, when his side bowed out at the group stage after drawing all three of their games.

Having enjoyed a successful playing career in Iceland, Halldórsson has specialised in women's football as a coach, taking charge of Fram, Stjarnan, Haukar, Thróttur and KV before winning three domestic titles at Breidablik between 2014 and 2020. A grandfather of four, he is the father of Icelandic men's international Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson.

Women's EURO: Great Iceland goals

On Iceland's targets for Women's EURO 2025

Our main goal is to qualify from the group stage and get to the quarter-finals. Those are our goals number one, two and three. That is what we want to achieve. Then, we will approach it like a new tournament, take it one game at a time and see where it takes us.

There have been quite a lot of changes in the team. I think there are four or five players in the starting line-up now who started the games in the last tournament. There are a lot of players who don't have a lot of tournament experience, and also a group of players who were with us last time but in a smaller role. A lot of them are taking on bigger roles now. So, in many ways, it is a new team, but I feel we have evolved and matured in the right way.

On Iceland's passionate supporters

It is very important for us that people come and support us because it matters, and it helps us and encourages us. We get energy from the crowd and the players can use that energy in the match. It is also good for the players to have supporters around them, both family and friends and the regular supporters. It helps us play better and puts some pressure on us to do well, and it is encouraging to see so many people turn up.

Iceland celebrate a goal during qualifying Getty Images

On what makes this Iceland team special

The togetherness and the courage and everything that goes with the team. The team has done a great job, they have fought to be among the best 16 teams in Europe, and it is an honour to be a part of this group. We are very proud of how far they have come, and I can hold my head up high for leading this team and being a big part of the process — it is a great feeling.

A [playing] philosophy is always present, but if you look at the Iceland national team, I think you can say that strength, result orientation and courage is our style.