UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Opening Ceremony: Beatrice Egli and Astrid S to perform the national anthems

Following the Opening Ceremony of UEFA Women's EURO 2025, Beatrice Egli and Astrid S will be reinterpreting the national anthems of Switzerland and Norway respectively.

Celebrating Switzerland's majestic mountainous landscapes and football's unparalleled emotional journey, the ceremony captures the tournament theme of The Summit of Emotions and takes place ahead of hosts Switzerland's campaign opener against Norway on Wednesday 2 July.

Meet the artists

Beatrice Egli – Switzerland's national anthem singer

Beatrice Egli is one of the most dynamic Swiss voices in German-language pop. With her unmistakable vocals, vibrant stage presence and infectious energy, she has redefined the modern Schlager genre and captivated millions across Europe. A household name for over a decade, she has earned multiple gold and platinum records, topped charts in Switzerland and Germany and received prestigious awards, including three Swiss Music Awards and an ECHO for Best Newcomer.



In addition to her music career, Beatrice is also a popular TV host and judge—most recently on Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the show that launched her career in 2013. Her 2026 Tanzen, Lachen, Leben tour promises to get audiences dancing, laughing and living fully in the moment.

Beatrice Egli will sing Switzerland's national anthem

Astrid S – Norway's national anthem singer

Astrid S is one of Norway’s most acclaimed pop artists, known for her distinctive voice, bold artistic identity, and global fanbase. Since breaking through on Norway's Pop Idol in 2013, she has amassed over five billion streams with hits like Hurts So Good and Think Before I Talk and released two critically acclaimed albums, Leave It Beautiful and Joyride. She has toured across Europe and the United States, collaborated with artists like Shawn Mendes and NOTD and is celebrated for her hands-on approach to songwriting, production and visual direction.

Key Opening Ceremony facts 185 Cast involved in the ceremony

16 Flag banners and brand pictograms

40 Inflatable props

29,000 Tifo cards distributed to the audience

When do the national anthems take place in the ceremony?

The theme for the Opening Ceremony is The Summit of Emotions, a creative concept which unfurls in three acts, each capturing a key element of the tournament's spirit.

The team line-ups and national anthems will follow these segments and mark the official start of the tournament.