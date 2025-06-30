Raising the visibility of the women's game in Liechtenstein

Just across Liechtenstein's border with Switzerland, the city of St Gallen is hosting three Women's EURO 2025 group matches.

For the Liechtenstein Football Association (LFV), the proximity of such a major tournament offers a valuable opportunity to accelerate the development and visibility of the women's game at home.

'We are footballers'

In anticipation of the tournament, the LFV launched a national campaign titled Wir sind FussbALLErinnen – We are footballers – aimed at encouraging more girls to take up the sport.

To spread the message, the LFV has rolled out advertising on buses and street posters across Liechtenstein, as well as on the radio, in print and on social media.

The adverts will encourage prospective players to visit the campaign's website, where they can learn more and get involved with dedicated women's football events.

While the campaign was partly inspired by Women's EURO 2025, it first started ahead of Liechtenstein's historic appearance in the UEFA Women's Nations League earlier this year.

Liechtenstein made their first competitive appearance in the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Nations League Michael Zanghellini

A unique journey

For a nation of just 40,000 people, assembling a women's national team has been a significant challenge. The LFV first established a women's side in 2015, but it was a ten-year journey before they played on a competitive stage.

Helped by a dedicated women's football strategy, 'Frauen am Ball 2026', which aims to improve the perception of women's football, increase participation, develop clubs and build elite structures, the LFV has steadily strengthened the game.

After assembling a group of players who were willing and motivated to play international football regularly as amateurs, Liechtenstein played their first friendly match in 2021.

By mid-2024, they had played 11 official friendlies, and the green light was given for Liechtenstein to enter the Women's Nations League. As a result, they contested their first competitive match on 21 February 2025 – a 6-1 loss to Armenia.

Despite the heavy defeat, Liechtenstein, coached by Adrienne Krysl, showed steady improvement after their opening match. They came closer and closer to earning their first point, eventually doing so in a 2-2 draw against Armenia in their last match of the campaign.

"It's incredibly valuable to me and it means the world. We train so much at club level and in the national team, we've worked for many years. "Now finally being able to play a Nations League campaign that has a lot of significance and brings recognition both internationally and in your own country is amazing. It's the next step into the professional world of football." Liechtenstein international Felicia Frick

Liechtenstein celebrate their historic point against Armenia Michael Zanghellini

Looking to the future

Krysl, who praised the progress made by her players over the course of the Women's Nations League campaign, is already looking forward to the next set of competitive matches. These will be the UEFA Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, which kick off in February.

Many young players have been able to get a taste of international football, expanding the talent pool and offering promising signs for the future. Now, thanks to the Wir sind FussbALLErinnen campaign, girls inspired by the historic UEFA Women's Nations League appearance or the proximity of Women's EURO 2025 will be able to take up the game themselves.

