Women's EURO 2025: Portugal coach Francisco Neto on raising the bar

Francisco Neto was just 32 when he first took charge of Portugal in 2014, but his team has grown with him over the course of his 11 years in charge.

Formerly the team's goalkeeping coach, Neto steered Portugal to their first two Women's EUROs (in 2017 and 2022), and more recently took them to their first FIFA World Cup finals. They have yet to make it through the group stage at a final tournament, but despite a tough draw for UEFA Women's EURO 2025, they are hoping to break new ground in Switzerland.

On Portugal's ambitions for Women's EURO 2025

I want to continue what we've been doing in the last few years, and therefore, build on the last Women's EURO. Clearly, our ambition has grown. [In 2022], we managed to reach the final round [of group games] with our destiny in our own hands, in [terms of progressing] to the next stage, the quarter-finals, which we've never done before. And in this EURO, we will try to do just that.

In previous EUROs, we've put in some very good performances, as well as some not-so-good ones. We've been improving a lot in terms of consistency, and regarding the more tactical side of the game, our ability to play under pressure has been improving.

Portugal's Andreia Norton and Jéssica Silva (left) celebrate a goal in qualifying Getty Images

On lessons learned from the 2017 and 2022 Women's EUROs

Above all, not letting emotions take over me. Clearly, this was something that happened, in the first one, to all of us. There was a lot of expectation and anxiety. In the second one, we managed to be a little more level-headed. And that's the idea. Most of all, to be able to manage emotions better so I can then convey our message better to our players, and then be able to help them both on and off the pitch.

With the players, what we talk about the most is for them to enjoy the moment, to enjoy what football is giving them now, and then, season after season, we'll decide, me as a coach, and them as players, what their role might be in the team, because there has to be a balance on both sides.

Francisco Neto addresses his side during qualifying for Women's EURO 2025 Getty Images

On how he wants Portugal to play

What can people expect of my team? Ambition and the ability to compete, regardless of the context, regardless of the opponent, as well as the desire to keep on competing and representing our country around the world. Organisation and a lot of passion for the game.