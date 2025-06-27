Women's EURO 2025: Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson on getting the first-time finals contenders to sparkle

Born in Canada to a Welsh mother and an English father, Rhian Wilkinson has a strong connection to Wales after spending plenty of holidays with her grandparents in Llantwit Major.

An Olympic bronze medallist with Canada in 2012 and 2016, the former defender took charge of Wales in 2024, and has steered them to their first major final tournament. She sees her challenge at UEFA Women's EURO 2025 as insulating her players from the excitement around the finals so they can focus on giving their all in Switzerland.

On Wales' Women's EURO expectations

When you watch Wales, you can expect to see a courageous team. A team that’s ready to compete with the very best in the world.

I’ve inherited a team at the exact right moment for them to do something special. They're a testament to all the people that came before and all the players that came before, and that my arrival was maybe just that kind of new coach at that right time who was able to ask them to do things that maybe in the past they weren't ready for, and that now, they’re ready to try. My staff has done a great job at creating an environment where error is not punished, and it is a safe environment where we ask them to push themselves to the limits of their ability – because why wouldn’t we?

On how Wales will handle their first final tournament

The first time [Canada] qualified for [the] Olympic Games was Beijing in 2008, and [someone came to] speak to the team, and they said: "Remember that it's a tournament for you, and it's the Games for the crowd, for the audience, for the spectator, don't get caught up in that." And we got caught up in it. And it was such an amazing experience in terms of so many athletes, and distractions, and television, and media, and interests, that we lost perspective on why we were there.

I look at this team, I think they're so ready to [be] part of a major tournament [and I think]: 'How can I help almost insulate them from the noise?' The Welsh public will be enjoying a major tournament, but for my players, this will be a tournament and it will be business, and that is a little bit of a mindset piece that they've never had to experience before.

Talismanic Wales midfielder Jessica Fishlock Getty Images

On 38-year-old Wales midfielder Jessica Fishlock

She's an incredibly special player, and she takes care of herself in a way that has allowed her to have the longevity that she's had. I can ask Jess to play any role. She understands space, she understands the game, she understands how to connect pieces together, and in that way, she also has to be protected.

So, my job is always to make sure Jess doesn't run her legs off herself, but equally, to not give her many parameters because that’s not how she works. So, honestly, all I’d ask is that she’s excited and ready because Jess, at her best, is pretty unplayable.