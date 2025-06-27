Women's EURO 2025: Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage on getting the hosts to seize their opportunity

A brilliant striker who represented her native Sweden from 1975-96, Pia Sundhage knows all about tournament football. She won the 1984 Women's EURO with Sweden, and as a coach twice led the United States to Olympic gold.

Having coached Sweden as hosts at the 2013 UEFA Women's EURO, she is looking to give the benefit of her experience to UEFA Women's EURO 2025 hosts Switzerland, having taken charge of the team in 2024. The challenge is huge for her relatively inexperienced side, but as Sundhage tells UEFA, the excitement of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity could bring the best out of her players.

On what to expect of her Switzerland team

I hope the Swiss people will be proud of them. They're going to do their very best. It's a fairly technical team and I think it's also flexible, depending who we're playing. We have some interesting players – solid as a rock – but, also, some [inexperienced] players, but they will come out and surprise all of us, I hope.

If you look at the ranking, it tells you where football in this country [stands]. However, it's a special event. It's a special occasion, it's where I think many of us are dreaming about [representing their country]. So, that kind of atmosphere gives us a lot of energy. I'm not looking at the ranking that much; I'm looking at the opponents and looking at the next step.

On how her team will handle the spotlight

Switzerland needs to be prepared for this event; it's different and it's so much more than playing football. It's a lot of interviews, there's a lot of focus and a lot of happiness and [making] sure that you make the priorities.

The fact that you're hosting the European Championship is very special. Now, in order to prepare them, I start to paint that picture and remind them that this is a little bit extra, this is a little bit once-in-a-lifetime. And it's OK to make a mistake and try to get out of your comfort zone – those kinds of encouraging words. And work on the tactics, work on the emotions and so on, and create that bubble. You stay in the bubble and you are working on certain things but also dreaming about certain things. Be comfortable to be uncomfortable – that will be important during the EURO.

Women's EURO: Great Switzerland goals

On what success would look like for Switzerland

Many things. As long as we've done our very best, and we have to figure out what is our very best to start with. Success will be if everybody is talking about this European Championship, that they're talking about it before, during – they learn some names, football players, and they have some situations they want to talk about – not only next year but years after: 'Do you remember when this happened?' So, if we can move people, that would be a success for Switzerland.