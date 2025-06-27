Belgium’s continued push for professionalised women’s football

Three straight qualifications for UEFA Women’s EURO are evidence of the growth of women’s football in Belgium, but the RBFA is working to ensure that this continues for years to come.

Central to this ambition is the new strategy for women’s football, Believe and Achieve, through which the RBFA, together with its regional federations and the Pro League, is strengthening the foundations for a structural breakthrough in women’s football.

Ambition at all levels

Believe and Achieve, launched in 2024, builds on the success of the previous programme, The World At Our Feet, which generated a 38% increase in the number of registered female footballers and a 23% increase in the number of women’s teams.

Running to 2028, Believe and Achieve sets clear objectives: a 10% increase in female footballers each year, a place among the top eight European national teams and the top 12 in the world, and doubling the number of supporters at international matches.

In addition, there is a greater focus on grassroots initiatives, where girls are introduced to football from kindergarten age through dedicated programmes.

A breeding ground for talent

The Lotto Super League, managed by the Pro League since the 2023/24 season, plays a crucial role in talent development.

The competition has recently been expanded to ten teams and sets increasingly stringent requirements for clubs, which must invest in semi-professional playing contracts and a robust sporting structure, including the appointment of a CEO, sporting director and a coaching staff, all guided by a five-year business plan.

The Lotto Super League is at the centre of the RBFA's ambitions to professionalise women's football BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

While the Lotto Super League develops – Believe and Achieve aims to take it into the top 15 domestic competitions in Europe – increasing professionalisation is also bearing fruit abroad.

Amber Tysiak, who plays for West Ham in the Women’s Super League, and Marie Detruyer of Inter Milan are among a growing number of Belgium players gaining valuable experience overseas, which in turn benefits the national squad.

Ambition on the international stage

The Red Flames are participating at the UEFA Women’s EURO for the third-straight time in 2025.

Following previous appearances in 2017, where they were eliminated in the group stage, and 2022, going out in the quarter-finals, the aim now is to match that last performance under the leadership of head coach Elisabet Gunnarsdóttir.

Elisabet Gunnarsdottir guided Belgium to third place in their Women's Nations League A group Getty Images

Participation in League A of the UEFA Women’s Nations League has given the Red Flames more international matches against strong opponents, raising the team’s level and self-confidence. The recent 3-2 victory over defending European champions England and a third-place finish in their Nations League group are clear signs of progress.

Now, the ambitious Red Flames are hoping to break new ground at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, signifying the ideal moment to inspire a new generation of girls to pursue their dreams on the pitch.

Take part in Women's EURO 2025