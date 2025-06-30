Women's EURO 2025: England coach Sarina Wiegman on the holders' challenge in Switzerland

Having won UEFA Women's EURO 2017 with her native Netherlands, Sarina Wiegman repeated the feat as England hosted the 2022 finals, but disappointment in the 2023 World Cup final has reminded the Dutchwoman that her side can still improve.

England have a tough challenge as they take on France, Netherlands and neighbours Wales in the group stage in Switzerland – "Three finals straight away", she tells UEFA – but Wiegman is excited at the prospect of showing the world how good her side really are.

On England's challenge in Switzerland

We absolutely cherish what we [did] at the EURO in England, but this is now three years ago and we're moving forward. I want to chase for more, so we all know that Germany have won one of eight times, six times in a row, we know Norway has won it twice, so we want more, we want to chase, and we are developing hopefully a lot.

Of course, we're defending our title, but as I said, we want to chase more. This is an opportunity, because if you see our group it's a very exciting, challenging group. From the beginning I feel like we play three finals straight away, so that's what we're going to chase for and show how good we are and that we can take our level to the next stage. That's what necessary too, because the women's game in all areas is moving forward so quickly.

On group stage opponents France, Netherlands and Wales

[France are] a top-level team. They have top players; lots of power, lots of speed, just a top team. [Facing Netherlands is] very special. They're a very good team. Of course, I know them very well; tactically good, good individuals, and they always try [to be] a bit adventurous. We know each other really well and it's going to be a very tough and exciting game.

Every game will be difficult. Wales, [it will be] the first time they're [at the finals], so they have so much to win – and we're neighbours, so there's lots of rivalry too. They're definitely going to be so incredibly motivated, but we will too.

On the key to success at a Women's EURO

You don't just have one answer to that. What we're trying to create here is an environment where of course it's about performing and it's about trying to get better every single day but, also, supporting. We want to learn; if you want to get better, then you have to make mistakes and learn from mistakes. Then what we need to do is to get a lot of clarity – how do we want to play? What scenarios?

We try to turn every stone to get as best prepared as we can be before we go into the tournament, and get every player fit and fresh to perform under the highest pressure, and then get ready for the next game. Your programme needs to be top, top level but you need a little bit of luck, too, at [times]. Trying to create momentum and getting that togetherness in the team, the excitement that we're ready to go. And I can feel it already!