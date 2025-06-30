UEFA Women's EURO 2025: Alexia Putellas on Spain's expectations

Spain won the 2023 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Women's Nations League in 2024, but if they are pre-tournament favourites at UEFA Women's EURO 2025, midfielder Alexia Putellas is well aware that her side can take nothing for granted.

A member of the Barcelona team whose grip on the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy was loosened by Arsenal this season, the 31-year-old is focusing on the group stage first as she prepares for action in Switzerland.

On the opener against Portugal

Well, I hope it goes well and that it sets a positive trend, but even if it doesn't, there will still be two matches to go. So it's good to keep a cool head. The first match is always difficult for everyone, for all the teams. but I'm confident that we'll do well.

I'm really looking forward to it; obviously there's not much time left before we start. I've been waiting for this moment for a long time; I'm really excited. I've worked really hard to be here again.

On Spain's expectations

It's a mistake to assume we're already in the final. It's a mistake because there are so many teams and they're all very good – very good opponents, national teams with very good players, very good teams too – so we have to take it step by step, starting with the group stage.

Portugal, Belgium and Italy are difficult teams to play against; they will demand that we're at our very best. So that has to be our focus – playing our best, which will surely bring us closer to victory – but one step at a time.

On being a role model to younger team-mates

It's not a responsibility. After all, I'm just another of the players, obviously, even though I've played I don't know how many games. That's sort of a separate thing. At the end of the day, I love my job, I love being here, I love playing matches. Obviously, I love playing in the EURO. So I just try to give everything I can to the team and help the team get closer to winning every match and, God willing, reach the final.

On her guide to tournament football

You have to keep going because, in a few days, you play another match. You can't lose focus: you have to keep your eye on the prize. I think that, in the end, it's something that comes with maturity.

I don't change much. I try to stay calm, eat well, stay hydrated, visualise possible moves, micro-moments – controlling [the ball] or how to shape my body when shooting – so very specific things. And to stay calm, listen to music, let time go by, and wait for the match to start. That's all.