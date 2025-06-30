UEFA Women's EURO 2025: Alessia Russo on aiming to win more with holders England

An extraordinary impact substitute at UEFA Women's EURO 2022, where she scored four goals – including the back-heeled Goal of the Tournament against Sweden – England forward Alessia Russo is now, at 26, one of the more seasoned members of the side that will look to defend their title in Switzerland.

Winning Women's EURO 2022 under Sarina Wiegman was an unforgettable experience for Russo, but she has added another major string to her bow this season by claiming the UEFA Women's Champions League with Arsenal, her side unexpectedly beating Barcelona in the final. As she tells UEFA, nothing piques an appetite for victory like lifting trophies.

On looking forward to Women's EURO 2025

Any time a tournament comes around you get this feeling of just excitement, wanting it to come around quickly. I feel fortunate to have been to two so, maybe, not one of the younger, newer ones anymore. I have a little bit more responsibility, but that's great.

On winning Women's EURO 2022

The success of the whole EURO, in general, was just more than we could have ever imagined. We went into it just being a team and a group of players that wanted to win every game, and the magnitude that came after – it was so special.

Anytime I play for England I want to score, I want to create, and to do that in my first major tournament felt amazing. But I'll always say I want to keep pushing for more. I'm excited to have another opportunity to go out and play for England at a massive tournament.

On how winning the Women's Champions League this season with Arsenal can help her in Switzerland

Obviously winning the Champions League helps massively. Being in that environment, a high-pressure game against some of the best players in the world, was hopefully a lesson for us to learn how to manage these moments. Hopefully we'll use it going forward as there [are] lots of players in our team that have played in these games and had those experiences.

On the legacy of Women's EURO 2022

For me, that's the biggest thing. The legacy that we've created – and, hopefully, will continue to create – from that EURO win was massive. We didn't know what we were doing in terms of how much impact we could have, and once we actually won that trophy, the change and the success has been empowering for us as players.

We'll always keep pushing for more and keep doing our job at the top, but to kind of take a back seat and look at it from an outsider [point of view], it's special to see this change. It's exciting for us as players to have women's football in this light now. We want to keep pushing for more, and keep bringing as many girls through as we can.

On her desire to win another Women's EURO

I say it all the time: there's no better feeling than winning a trophy with your team. The team that you've been on a journey with, for whether it be weeks or months or years, you have built these relationships. You've seen each other at the highest and at the lowest, and you know you've all worked so hard for it.

And, when we won in 2022, that feeling when the final whistle went… I think I experienced about ten emotions within ten seconds. It was incredible. That feeling you can only get when you win something like that. It's just one of the best feelings for myself, for the team, for the families and hopefully we can replicate that. Obviously, we know the standard of Europe right now is incredible, so it's going to be really tough, but I'm definitely driven by that feeling of winning another trophy with this team.