Iceland 0-1 Finland: Katariina Kosola strikes winner in first game of the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO

Finland earned a 1-0 win over Iceland as the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO kicked off, Katariina Kosola scoring an excellent winner in a close-fought match.

What happened?

The first half of football at the 2025 Women's EURO ended goalless, though both teams showed attacking promise: Katariina Kosola coming close for Finland while a sharp Anna Koivunen save and a sliding Emma Koivisto block foiled Iceland's Glódís Viggósdóttir and Sandra Jessen later in the half.

As it happened: Iceland 0-1 Finland

Iceland carried that positive momentum into the second half and saw efforts from Ingibjörg Sigurdardóttir and Alexandra Jóhannsdóttir blocked, but they were then reduced to ten players as Hildur Antonsdóttir received a second yellow card.

Finland took advantage and scored the opening goal of the 2025 Women's EURO in the 70th minute, Kosola cutting in from the left and finding the far top corner with a confident right-footed finish.

That goal proved the decider, Iceland unable to find the answer despite applying some late pressure.

Katariina Kosola scores the winner for Finland Getty Images

Player of the Match: Katariina Kosola (Finland)

"She was extremely dangerous in attack, but she also showed huge effort in defence. On top of that, she scored a beautiful goal."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Story of the match

Reaction

See the match stats

Key stats

Finland were winless in their previous eight Women's EURO finals matches (D2 L6) before today.

This is only the second time they have won their Women's EURO opener. They have also drawn one and lost two previously.

Marko Saloranta's side kept clean sheets in their final four matches in qualifying and continued that streak here.



At 36 years and 354 days old, Linda Sällström becomes the oldest player to make a Women's EURO final tournament appearance for her country. The Finland captain beat the previous mark set by Tinja-Riikka Korpela against Denmark in 2022 (36 years and 68 days old).

This was the first Women's EURO final tournament match between these two nations. They met twice in qualifying all the way back in August 1983, Finland winning home and away.

Fantasy star performers

Line-ups

Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Árnadóttir, Viggósdóttir (Heiðarsdóttir 46), Sigurdardóttir, Arnardóttir; Jóhannsdóttir, Vilhjálmsdóttir (Tryggvadóttir 84), Antonsdóttir; Eiríksdóttir (Albertsdóttir 54), Jessen (Brynjarsdóttir 62), Jónsdóttir

Finland: Koivunen; Koivisto (Lehtola 78), Kuikka, Nyström, Tynnilä; Kosola, Öling (Koivisto 90+5), Summanen (Roth 90+5), Siren; Sällström (Rantala 78); Franssi (Sevenius 66)