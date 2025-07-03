Belgium 0-1 Italy highlights: Arianna Caruso stunner gives Azzurre winning start

Arianna Caruso was Italy's match winner as they started UEFA Women's EURO 2025 with a bang, seeing off Belgium 1-0 in the opening game of Group B at Stade de Tourbillon in Sion.

Key moments 41': Wullaert fires just wide

44': Caruso drills Italy in front

64': Reflex Lichtfus save denies Girelli

79': Cambiaghi just off target

89': Lichtfus tips Cambiaghi effort wide



What happened?

Chances were hard to come by early on but the contest opened up towards the latter stages of the first half. The Red Flames nearly struck first when record goalscorer Tessa Wullaert fired wide of the near post and Italy made the most of that let-off, taking the lead three minutes later when Caruso fired in from just inside the area after a surging run and pass from Lucia Di Guglielmo.

Arianna Caruso wheels away after scoring for Italy UEFA via Getty Images

Belgium continued to struggle to create opportunities after the restart and would have slipped further behind had Lisa Lichtfus not made a fine instinctive save to keep out Cristiana Girelli's flick.

Michela Cambiaghi curled just wide from the edge of the area and then demanded a fine full-stretch tip around the post from Lichtfus as Andrea Soncin's side hunted the second goal to make the points secure. It was a clincher the Azzurre would not need though, Italy defending diligently and effectively to see the victory through.

As it happened: Belgium 0-1 Italy

Player of the Match: Arianna Caruso (Italy)

"One of the top two players in terms of ball recoveries and tackles, Caruso dominated the midfield with and without the ball, and also scored the match-winning goal."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Story of the match

Reaction

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir, Belgium manager: "I'm disappointed in this moment and I have to analyse and see what we could have done better. At the same time, I'm really proud and happy with my team for how we approached the game and our mentality. We came in with courage and did something we have not always felt comfortable with, which is owning the ball. We wanted to try to create really good chances, which we didn't really do – there were a lot of half chances and moments around the box. We didn't have the edge to do the things you need to do to win – it wasn't enough today, but it's a really good step forward for us."

Hannah Eurlings, Belgium forward: "We had opportunities, especially in the first half. I didn't have the feeling Italy were the better team. The disappointment is big because it was a game we wanted to win and it may have been a must-win. If you don't win your first game or get a draw out of it, it makes things harder – especially when you have Spain next. We look forward to the next two games but we'd rather have won this one."

Lisa Lichtfus, Belgium goalkeeper: “We played well and created chances, but it just wasn’t enough. It’s a tough one to take. The small details had to be spot on, and maybe that wasn’t the case. I never felt we lost control or that there was a turning point, but you have to put your chances away if you want to win — or even get a draw. Now it gets tricky, but our full focus has to be on Spain. That’ll be a completely different game."

Arianna Caruso finds the net for Italy Getty Images

Andrea Soncin, Italy manager: “The game went exactly as we planned. We have played games in which we were more clinical, scoring a high number of our chances. We know we can and must improve in this sense, but I am very happy with the attitude of everyone. We want to play a long series of matches in this competition, so let's keep our feet on the ground and work to strengthen our qualities. I also want to thank the girls who did not make the final cut but were with us today. They contribute to the great atmosphere that there is in the group."

Arianna Caruso, Italy midfielder: “Belgium are a good team and made it difficult. It was also really warm, which made everything really hard. We weren't perfect in some situations but we fixed some tactical things at half-time. We played well but it was better after the goal. I am very happy to be Player of the Match, and the important thing was starting the tournament with a win. I am very proud of this team. We've had a good start and now we must recharge quickly."

Lucia Di Guglielmo, Italy defender: "In the first half, we weren't able to play as we know – there were a lot of transitions and we suffered a bit. In the second half, we started to play and everything was easier. It was the first match and there are always a lot of feelings and emotions, but it was so important to start like that. We know it would be hard and it was. We were able to suffer and stay in the match. We were also close to doubling our lead, and we are so happy to win."

Key stats

Italy's clean sheet was only their fourth in 36 Women's EURO final tournament matches.

The Azzurre had only won one of their last eight Women's EURO final tournament matches (D1 L6) before this game. That was a 3-2 victory against Sweden on Matchday 3 of the 2017 edition.

Belgium have now won only two of their last eight matches at these finals (D1 L5).

Janice Caymen (36 years and 264 days) became the oldest player to make a Women’s EURO finals appearance for Belgium.

The Red Flames' record in their opening match at the finals is now D1 L2. Both defeats were 1-0, against Denmark in 2017 and now here.

Reporters' views

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter

Belgium knew this opening match was crucial and not losing was almost as important as winning. They started brightly, with Mariam Toloba and Wullaert threatening, but lacked sharpness up front and that vital final ball. Italy sat back but struck just before half-time through Caruso, a real sucker punch. Despite Belgium's second-half efforts, the Azzurre defence stood firm. Italy deservedly take all three points, leaving Belgium with no margin for error if they want to reach the knockouts.

Francesco Corda, Italy reporter

Thanks to a perfect game plan, Italy earned their first win and their first points in Group B, boosting their prospects of doing well at UEFA Women's EURO 2025. Andrea Soncin's Azzurre knew how to suffer when it was necessary to do so and struck at the first opportunity, finding the net through Caruso. In the second half, they then came closer to doubling their lead than conceding a goal to Belgium. A perfect day for the team, who can continue dreaming.

Fantasy star performers

Arianna Caruso (Italy) – 12 points

Cecilia Salvai (Italy) – 9

Lisa Boattin (Italy) – 7

Elena Linari (Italy) – 7

Line-ups

Belgium: Lichtfus; Janssens (Wijnants 66), Tysiak, Kees, Cayman, Deloose (Van Kerkhoven 87); Toloba (Detruyer 66), Vanhaevermaet (De Caigny 87), Teulings, Eurlings (Dhont 75); Wullaert

Italy: Giuliani; Lenzini (Piga 72), Salvai, Linari, Di Guglielmo (Oliviero 53); Cantore (Cambiaghi 72), Giugliano (Greggi 53), Severini, Boattin; Caruso; Girelli