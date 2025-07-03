Spain 5-0 Portugal highlights: Esther González scores twice as confident La Roja win kicks off Women's EURO campaign

Spain started their Group B campaign with a confident 5-0 win against Portugal, four first-half goals helping La Roja to the three points in Bern.

Key moments 2': Esther González finishes smartly

7': Vicky converts Mariona cross

41': Alexia scores sublime third

43': Esther González pokes her second

90+3: Martin-Prieto heads in

What happened?

World champions Spain were 4-0 up at the break after a confident and clinical first-half display at Stadion Wankdorf.

First was 32-year-old Esther González, now the oldest Spain player to make a Women’s EURO final appearance, cleverly controlling and finishing Olga Carmona’s long ball with just one minute and 27 seconds played.

Then, as Montserrat Tomé’s side continued to press, it was 18-year-old Vicky López sliding in to convert Mariona Caldentey’s excellent low cross and double the lead.

Vicky López slides in to convert Mariona Caldentey's delivery Getty Images

Mariona played creator once more as Spain added a third in the 41st minute, brilliantly picking out the run of Alexia Putellas, who finished coolly after excellently controlling on her chest and weaving past a Portugal defender.

Esther González then poked in the fourth two minutes later, the No9 positioned for an easy finish after Clàudia Pina's cross-shot rebounded from the post.

Alexia Putellas guides in Spain's third UEFA via Getty Images

It did not look like Spain would add to that tally for most of a controlled second half, but substitute Cristina Martin-Prieto made it 5-0 with a powerful header in added time.

Player of the Match: Alexia Putellas (Spain)

"A great leader on the pitch for her team, with a positive attitude that shines through. Her technical skills are outstanding, as shown during her excellent goal. She was always in the thick of things and constantly delivered key passes into the final third."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Alexia Putellas collects the Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

Match moments

Reaction

Montserrat Tomé, Spain coach: "We’ve started the tournament well. In a competition like this, winning the first game and scoring early is really important. We had some great moments in the first half, went 4-0 up, and followed the game plan perfectly. I’m happy with the team’s performance."

Mariona Caldentey, Spain forward: "Going into half-time with a 4-0 lead was wonderful. There are always things to improve, and we’ll analyse everything in detail, but I think it’s a great way to start. Goals, confidence – it’s a good beginning."

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach: "A word of recognition for what the players managed to do in the second half, after a tough scoreline in the first. By tomorrow’s training, our focus has to be on the game against Italy. From now on, the main concern is recovery."

Tatiana Pinto, Portugal midfielder: "We lacked intensity, especially in the first half. I think in the second half we managed to play better, with more intensity and aggression. From now on, our path has to be to look at the second half and repeat what we did well."

Key stats

This was Spain's largest-ever victory at a Women's EURO finals. It was also the first time that Spain scored four goals in the first half of a Women's EURO match.

Spain's opening goal was their fastest-ever at a Women's EURO final tournament, clocked at one minute and 27 seconds. Verónica Boquete held the record previously, having scored in the fourth minute against England in 2013.

Scorer Esther González is the oldest player to make a Women's EURO final appearance for Spain. At 32 years and 207 days old, the No9 beat the previous mark set by Sandra Vilanova (32 years and 195 days old vs France in 2013).

Barcelona's Vicky López, by contrast, is the youngest. The scorer of Spain's second took the field at 18 years and 342 days old, beating the previous record of Alicia Fuentes (19 years and 33 days old vs France in 1997).

Spain have won the last seven matches between these teams, a run dating back to 1983.

This is Portugal's third successive Women's EURO finals participation.

Reporters' views

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter

Spain showcased a very high level of football this evening, scoring early and keeping up that pressure to lead 4-0 at half-time. Where this team's limits are in terms of winning their first ever EURO title remains to be seen, but the signs this evening are very promising, with particularly impressive performances from Alexia Putellas and Vicky López.

Inês De Oliveira Martins, Portugal reporter

The early goal was a major setback for Portugal, who showed defensive vulnerability throughout the first half. However, Francisco Neto brought Ana Borges and Ana Seiça into the back line at half-time, and that gave the team more stability after the break. They’ll aim to build on that second-half showing in their next two group stage games.

Fantasy star performers

Alexia Putellas (Spain) – 12 points

Mariona Caldentey (Spain) – 11

Esther González (Spain) – 10

Olga (Spain) – 10

Line-ups

Spain: Nanclares; Batlle (Fernàndez 66), Méndez, Aleixandri, Olga; Vicky (Bonmatí 81), Patri, Alexia; Mariona (Martin-Prieto 77), Esther González (Paralluelo 66), Pina (Athenea 46)

Portugal: Inês Pereira; Diana Gomes, Carole Costa, Fátima Pinto; Beatriz Fonseca (Ana Borges 46), Andreia Jacinto (Ana Seiça 46), Tatiana Pinto, Catarina Amado; Andreia Norton (Dolores Silva 73); Diana Silva (Andreia Faria 83), Jéssica Silva (Ana Capeta 68)