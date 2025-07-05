Vivianne Miedema scores 100th international goal for Netherlands

Vivianne Miedema has reached 100 goals for the Netherlands, bringing up her international century with a gorgeous strike against Wales in her side's opening UEFA Women's EURO 2025 match. Our Netherlands reporter Derek Brookman takes a look at this Dutch scoring phenomenon...

Miedema's landmarks Miedema opened her international account with a hat-trick against Portugal in October 2013. She was only on the pitch for 15 minutes.

Ten of her goals came at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a tournament record.

Her biggest haul in one game is six goals, scored against Cyprus in April 2022.

The gap between goals 95 and 96 was 22 months due to injury.

No goals have come from penalties.

The signs were there from very early on. In only her second match for the Oranjeleeuwinnen, Miedema came on as a 75th-minute substitute against Portugal in October 2013 – and promptly scored a hat-trick.

A year later, and having only just turned 18, she helped the Netherlands win the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship by scoring six times at the finals, three times as many as anyone else.

Miedema: 2014 Women's Under-19s final highlights

It's been a similar story ever since. The Manchester City striker, formerly of Arsenal, Bayern and Heerenveen, just can't stop finding the net. She broke the Dutch international women's scoring record while still only 22, with her 60th goal. Her haul in an orange shirt includes four hat-tricks, four goals in one game, and six in another. And she still holds the scoring record (ten) for the Olympic Games.

Miedema registered her 98th and 99th goals for her country in the Netherlands' final match before travelling to Switzerland, a 2-1 victory against fellow tournament hopefuls Finland in Leeuwarden. Having just returned from an injury picked up after coming on against a substitute against Austria in April, she was taken off with just over an hour gone.

It was maybe just as well that she didn't stay on to possibly score a third. "My mother wasn't there today, nor was my brother," she told NOS after the game. "So we have to wait a bit longer." But not too much longer. Next time out, against Wales, she reached a magnificent century – and her entire family were in Switzerland to witness it.

Europe's 100 goal club 128 Birgit Prinz (Germany)

116 Julie Fleeting (Scotland)

110 Patrizia Panico (Italy)

107 Elisabetta Vignotto (Italy)

105 Carolina Morace (Italy)

100 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)