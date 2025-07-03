Norway vs Finland UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group A game between Norway and Finland.

Match at a glance When: Sunday 6 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Tourbillon, Sion

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group A Matchday 2 game

Where to watch Norway vs Finland on TV

﻿What do you need to know?

Both these teams made winning starts to Group A. Katariina Kosola scored the only goal as Finland edged out ten-player Iceland in Thun, while Norway overcame a partisan home crowd and 1-0 half-time deficit to beat Switzerland 2-1 in Basel.

Norway will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they beat Finland and Iceland do not beat Switzerland.

Finland will be through to the quarter-finals (as group winners) if they beat Norway and Switzerland do not beat Iceland.

Predicted team line-ups

Norway: Fiskerstrand; Bratberg Lund, T Hansen, Mjelde, Bjelde; Engen, Maanum, Bøe Risa; Reiten, Hegerberg, Graham Hansen

Misses next match if booked: Bjelde

Finland: Koivunen; Tynnilä, Kuikka, Nyström, Lehtola; Kosola, Öling, Summanen, Siren; Sällström, Franssi

Misses next match if booked: Nyström

Norway vs Finland build-up

Reporters' views

Sara Nilssen Kilen, Norway reporter

Norway must build on the second-half improvements they showed in their opener against Switzerland. One key adjustment was moving Caroline Graham Hansen out wide, where her pace and one-on-one ability opened up the game. To break down Finland's compact and disciplined defence, Norway need to bring energy and sharpness from the outset. Sustained intensity could be the key to securing top spot.

Mikael Erävuori, Finland reporter

The win over Iceland has certainly injected confidence into this Finland squad. Though Norway will be an even harder nut to crack, there were several positive signs in Finland's play in the opening game and there will probably be no major changes in terms of personnel or tactics. Finland have to build on a solid defensive structure by being more clinical in the box when chances arise.

What the coaches say

Gemma Grainger, Norway coach: "The three points now gives you such momentum. I've seen that Finland have obviously won their opening game. It gives you that advantage, the three points at the start, but of course it doesn't mean anything unless you back it up."

Marko Saloranta, Finland coach: "Beforehand Norway were the favourites in this group, and I believe they still are. We played against Norway in the qualifying campaign and got a good result in the home game. We know them and how they play. We are confident and trust we can challenge them. This will not be an easy game, that is certain, but there are no easy games in this level."

